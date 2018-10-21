Clear

Garcetti's advice to Democrats: Run more Latinos

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti explains to CNN's Jake Tapper what steps Democrats need to take to engage with Latino voters.

Posted: Oct. 21, 2018 1:21 PM
Updated: Oct. 21, 2018 1:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti said the Democratic Party needs to take active steps to engage with Latino voters, including putting more Latino candidates on the ballot.

"I think it's really important to do two or three things," Garcetti said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

He continued, "One is to speak to Latinos in the communities where they are, run more Latinos and invest in long-term, you know, political infrastructure in Latino communities."

Garcetti made his comments from Minneapolis as he crosses the country to boost Democrats in the midterm elections. He acknowledged in the interview that Latinos represent a "very diverse group" of backgrounds and interests, and said that in addition to immigration, Democrats needed to engage with Latinos on infrastructure, education and the future of work.

"People will show up when they are being talked to," Garcetti said.

He said it can be a "tough sell" in majority-Latino districts for non-Latino Democratic candidates running against Republican Latinos.

"Latinos have pride to see a Spanish surname or to have somebody who they know comes from the same background, and they're willing to cross over sometimes," Garcetti said.

2020 decision before year is out

Garcetti added, however, that it was "very clear" President Donald Trump is hostile to Latinos.

Garcetti is one of many Democrats eying a potential presidential bid to unseat Trump in 2020. Asked on CNN where he was in the process of considering a bid, Garcetti said he believed he would decide before the end of the year and stressed the value he believed a mayor would bring to the presidential race.

"I'll make a decision probably in the next couple months," Garcetti said. "And I do hope whether I do or not, that mayors do look at this."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
A frosty start, but slowly warming up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment 3, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 2, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

A windy and sunny Saturday, but a cold overnight

Image

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

Image

A windy Saturday in the forecast, Kevin has more

Image

Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Children's Bureau Provider fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum