Clear

How Mega Millions created monstrous jackpots -- but made them harder to win

The chances of winning the Mega Millions have always been really, really bad. Throw in last year's changes t...

Posted: Oct. 21, 2018 10:20 AM
Updated: Oct. 21, 2018 10:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The chances of winning the Mega Millions have always been really, really bad. Throw in last year's changes to the Mega Millions and --- forget about it.

(Let's not even get into the likelihood of winning both the Mega Millions and Powerball this week. The chances of that happening are pretty close to nonexistent.)

Amusements and gaming

Leisure and lifestyle

Lotteries

Since nobody won Friday's Mega Millions drawing for a $1 billion jackpot, the estimated prize Tuesday night will be a record $1.6 billion. That's the largest jackpot in US history. But lottery prizes weren't always this ginormous.

The payouts are not as often

Mega Millions officials changed a few things in October last year and made jackpot payouts less frequent. But when they do, the amount is mind-blowing -- as we can see in recent Mega Millions jackpots.

This year, there have been only four jackpots -- with payouts of between $142 million and $543 million. Three of those have been among the 10 largest in the game's history.

Since 2002, Mega Millions jackpots paid millions in prizes around eight times a year, sometimes even more than a dozen times. Some of those prizes have been as low as $12 million.

The price of the ticket has doubled

The spike in the Mega Millions ticket price, from $1 to to $2, brought a major change to the starting amount. Every time there's a winner, the jackpot resets to $40 million instead of $15 million.

And the number of balls and Mega Balls in the game changed significantly, increasing the player's chances of winning secondary prizes even while it decreased those of hitting the jackpot.

The odds are much higher

With the ball changes, the odds of winning the jackpot went from 1 in roughly 258 million to 1 in about 302 million.

Lottery officials said the move was a pure answer to its players' calls.

"We have a demand for innovation to keep fresh, entertaining lottery games and to deliver the attention-grabbing jackpots," said former Mega Millions President Debbie D. Alford at the time. "We're excited to deliver the opportunity to create more millionaires and also provide more opportunities to raise additional revenues for the respected causes lotteries benefit."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
A frosty start, but slowly warming up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment 3, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 2, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

A windy and sunny Saturday, but a cold overnight

Image

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

Image

A windy Saturday in the forecast, Kevin has more

Image

Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Children's Bureau Provider fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum