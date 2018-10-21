Clear
Powerball winning numbers drawn. Did you win?

Posted: Oct. 21, 2018 1:01 AM
Updated: Oct. 21, 2018 1:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A jackpot of roughly $500 million is usually nothing to, as the adults say, sneeze at.

But with Mega Millions at a US record $1.6 billion, you could say Powerball's potential payout after Saturday's drawing is just a measly $476 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 62-16-54-57-69 and the Powerball was 23. If there is a winner, they will get the 13th largest payout in history.

The winner might opt for the cash prize of more than $270 million, from which the federal government will take 25% right away, and more later.

Powerball has climbed since there was a winner in New York on August 11.

In that time 26 people have won $1 million for matching every number but the Powerball.

Each Powerball ticket is $2. The game is played in 44 states, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

