(CNN) -- It'll be the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox in the World Series, after the Dodgers dispatched the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1, Saturday night to clinch the National League Championship. Earlier, Boston won the American League Championship by knocking off the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. The World Series opens Tuesday in Boston.
Related Content
- LA Dodgers down Milwaukee Brewers; Dodgers head to World Series
- URGENT - LA Dodgers down Milwaukee Brewers; Dodgers head to World Series
- Duckworth calls Trump 'draft dodger' in speech
- Sen. Tammy Duckworth blasts Trump as 'draft dodger'
- URGENT -
- World Series Fast Facts
- Military father surprises family at Milwaukee Brewers game in emotional reunion
- First streetcar arrives in downtown Milwaukee
- Milwaukee woman attacked by paintballs three times
- Contractor stole thousands from Milwaukee families
Scroll for more content...