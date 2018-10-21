Clear
URGENT - LA Dodgers down Milwaukee Brewers; Dodgers head to World Series

(CNN) -- It'll be the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox in the World Series, after the Dodgers d...

(CNN) -- It'll be the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox in the World Series, after the Dodgers dispatched the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1, Saturday night to clinch the National League Championship. Earlier, Boston won the American League Championship by knocking off the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. The World Series opens Tuesday in Boston.

