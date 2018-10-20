Clear
Netflix is canceling these big shows

Netflix is canceling a few of their most popular shows, including "Orange is the New Black" and "Luke Cage."

Posted: Oct. 20, 2018 7:54 PM
Updated: Oct. 20, 2018 8:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

First it was "Iron Fist." Now it's "Luke Cage."

Marvel and Netflix confirmed to Deadline on Friday that the show "will not return for a third season." The streaming service dropped its other Marvel series "Iron Fist" last week.

The show, which debuted on the streaming service in 2016, followed the storyline of bulletproof superhero Luke Cage who tries to protect Harlem from villains making the neighborhood's streets unsafe.

The show's creator, Cheo Hodari Coker, tweeted his thanks to the cast and production crew as well as to Marvel and Netflix.

"A lot memories. A lot of individual thank-you calls to make," Coker tweeted. "Just want to say thank you to Marvel, Netflix, the best Writer's room, cast, crew, the Midnight Hour, all those who graced the stage at Harlem's Paradise and the most incredible fan base in the world. Forward always..."

The Netflix series aired its second season last June.

The cancellation surprised many of the show's fans, some who were expecting another season.

"So wait... First they cancel Iron Fist after a massive improvement. Now they've cancelled arguably their best Marvel series?! I swear to God, we'd better hear something about a Heroes for Hire series like, YESTERDAY. "

"Luke Cage was one of the greatest Superhero shows we have ever had. It had a quality, tone and point of view unlike anything we had seen in genre storytelling. Nothing can replace it. Just a tragedy losing this great show."

"I'm not into @Marvel movies or the universe. I was into #LukeCage which played like a modern Syfy allegory. Of all content on Netflix they cut Luke Cage in its prime. I hope they solicit other networks & platforms to continue. @cheo_coker is a great writer; Mike Colter is 'Luke.'"

Though the Marvel-Netflix show "Daredevil" just returned for its third season, some fans are worried about what this means for the rest of "The Defenders" characters -- Jessica Jones and Daredevil -- now that Iron First and Luke Cage are done.

"Welp. That makes half of 'em.#LukeCage #IronFist."

"#Defenders is also dead guys... $10 Says JJ is next."

