Biden takes swipe at Trump in Nevada: 'It's all about Donald'

Former Vice President Joe Biden took a swipe Saturday at President Donald Trump as the former vice president rallied Democrats in Las Vegas shortly before the President was set to hold a rally of his own a few hundred miles north of here in Elko.

Rallying Democrats and union workers at an early vote rally, Biden said American values "are being shredded."

2020 Presidential election Continents and regions Donald Trump Elections (by type) Elections and campaigns Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Joe Biden Labor and employment Labor relations Labor unions Nevada North America Political candidates Political Figures - US Political organizations Politics Southwestern United States The Americas United States US Democratic Party US Federal elections US federal government US political parties US Presidential elections Voters and voting White House

"They're being shredded by a President who's all about himself. It's all about Donald. It's not about anything else," Biden said at the Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

A short time later in Elko, Trump fired off his own attack at the former vice president.

"He never had more than one percent. So we call him either Sleepy Joe Biden or One Percent. Which is better?" Trump asked the crowd, which responded with shouts and cheers.

The President pointed at one supporter and said, "Oh no, she said Creepy Joe. She said Creepy Joe."

"No, I would never do that. I would never insult him like that," he added. "She said she's only kidding. I would never insult."

The round of criticisms offered an early preview of a potential Biden-Trump matchup as the former vice president is mulling a presidential bid in 2020. Biden has said he'll decide after the midterm elections.

In a post-rally interview before boarding Air Force One, Trump said he hopes Democrats nominate Biden.

"Now look, I wish Biden the best. I hope he's going to be the nominee actually. I mean, One Percent Joe," Trump said.

"I just hope they pick somebody good, somebody that's going to represent their interests," he continued before pivoting to attacks against Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Biden traveled to Nevada to boost support for Democrats in the state -- including Rep. Jacky Rosen, who is running for the US Senate seat held by Republican Sen. Dean Heller.

"It's time to get up, lift our heads up. Remember who the hell we are," Biden said. "This is America. Let's take back the Senate and we'll change the world as we know it! Now!" Biden said.

Former President Barack Obama is set to appear in Las Vegas for an early vote rally Monday.

Biden plans on being one of the most active Democratic surrogates on the midterm campaign trail in the final stretch before November 6. He travels to Florida on Monday and Tuesday to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, Sen. Bill Nelson and other Florida Democrats.

While in Nevada, the former vice president also weighed on the homicide of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Saudi Arabia admitted Khashoggi had died but said his death was the result of a fight.

Biden brought up Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and said, "My Lord, he's making excuses."

"By the way, you know that old expression -- some people bring a gun to a knife fight? Well, you don't bring bone saws to fights. What is going on here? It's embarrassing. But it's also dangerous," Biden said.