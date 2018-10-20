Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Death toll from Hurricane Michael rises to 36

At least 36 people have been confirmed dead as a result of Hurricane Michael, according to authorities....

Posted: Oct. 20, 2018 6:37 PM
Updated: Oct. 20, 2018 6:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least 36 people have been confirmed dead as a result of Hurricane Michael, according to authorities.

The number rose Saturday after a local medical examiner confirmed the death of a woman in Bay County, Florida, bringing the death toll in Florida alone to 26.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Deaths and fatalities

Hurricane Michael

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Society

Tropical storms

Weather

Continents and regions

Florida

North America

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Authorities did not offer additional details on the death.

Officials in four states -- Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia -- have each confirmed people died as a result of the storm.

The latest death toll comes 20 days after Michael ravaged the Florida Panhandle and wrought havoc in a slew of Southern states that were battered by powerful winds and inundated with floodwater.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 51°
Windy and comfortable, but cold coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment 3, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 2, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

A windy and sunny Saturday, but a cold overnight

Image

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

Image

A windy Saturday in the forecast, Kevin has more

Image

Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Children's Bureau Provider fair

Image

Mental Health Awareness in Crawford County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate