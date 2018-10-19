Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

LSU fraternity suspended for 'very serious' violations

Louisiana State University has put a fraternity on an "interim suspension" for what it says are violations o...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 5:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Louisiana State University has put a fraternity on an "interim suspension" for what it says are violations of its student code of conduct.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard did not share the nature of the allegations against the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity chapter, but a statement released by the university said the fraternity is under investigation for "very serious" allegations.

Fraternities and sororities

Misc organizations

Student organizations

"We cannot go into specific details at this time, but the university will fully investigate the claims," the school's statement said. "If they are substantiated, then appropriate action will be taken."

The alleged violation took place during this fall, according to a letter sent last week to the chapter's president from LSU Associate Dean of Students Jonathan Sanders.

The fraternity chapter did not respond to CNN's effort to contact it. In a statement, Victor Tran, Pi Kappa Phi's national interim assistant executive director of communications, said the fraternity would cooperate with LSU and expected its members to do so as well.

"We have also put our own interim suspension in place as the investigation continues," Tran said in a statement.

Pi Kappa Phi's suspension comes on the heels of anniversary of the death of LSU pledge Maxwell Gruver, who died last September after allegedly being forced to drink alcohol as part of a hazing ritual.

Gruver was pledging the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, which revoked the chapter's charter four days after the incident.

Gruver's parents have filed a $25 million lawsuit against the school, the fraternity and some of its members.

The Pi Kappa Phi fraternity also came under scrutiny at another school last November when 20-year-old Florida State University pledge Andrew Coffey died after a night of heavy drinking at an off-campus party.

Early this year nine men were charged with college hazing causing injury or death, but the charges were later dropped, the Tallahasee Democrat reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Clouds and rain move in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Homecoming Fight Video 2

Image

ISU Homecoming Fight Video 1

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truck carrying 2,500 piglets overturns on Ohio highway

Image

Man helps grandma find unknown siblings in UK

Image

Pizza delivery driver makes 225-mile special delivery

Image

Early Voting, Now-Election Day November 6th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Showers late, increasing clouds. High: 58°

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew