Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Three things that shaped Mary Katharine Ham's conservative world view

CNN commentator and journalist Mary Katharine Ham is happy to be the "divergent voice" in the age of Trump....

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 5:02 PM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 5:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

CNN commentator and journalist Mary Katharine Ham is happy to be the "divergent voice" in the age of Trump.

"I have a very serious contrarian streak," Ham told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from CNN and The University of Chicago Institute of Politics, where Ham is a visiting fellow this Fall.

Government and public administration

Politics

Political Figures - US

David Axelrod

Misc people

Mary Katharine Ham

Companies

CNN

CNN Politics

Conservatism

Society

"It is not why I believe what I believe. But I had, from a very young age, looked around and was like, 'It feels like everyone here's saying the same things all the time.' I thought, 'There's probably other things,' and I wanted to test those waters."

From her upbringing in Durham, North Carolina, to her career as a commentator in Washington, DC, "Libertarian-ish conservative," Ham said she has often "wondered what else was out there," when it comes to political thought.

Here are three things that shaped Mary Katharine Ham's conservative world view:

1. She grew up in a liberal, majority-minority town

Ham said her town town in North Carolina was a majority black community, with "lots of university people," including liberal professors.

Early on, she saw a disparity in the Durham public schools, noting not everybody had "parents supplementing their education" like she did.

"It was rough in our public schools," she said. "I saw it failing other kids and I just thought, 'Are there different ways of doing things?' I think it made ... the wheels start turning."

2. She was the "weirdo" in the newsroom

A fourth-generation newspaper journalist, Ham was exposed to the world of media long before earning a degree in newspaper journalism from the University of Georgia.

Before her start in politics, she was a sports reporter.

"There was a tiny bit of skepticism, but it wasn't overt. It's a very small town, Southern thing. They've always called me 'miss' even though I was like three years older than [the athletes]."

As she moved into the politics sphere, she said the skepticism of her continued.

"I would get in some tussles and some back and forth with editors about various things and I just wondered, 'If I'm moving forward, do I just keep my mouth shut about all of this forever?'" said Ham of her time at the Richmond County Daily Journal.

Eventually she transitioned from print journalism to broadcast.

"The first time I was on TV, they called me the next day to be on Larry King Live the day before the 2006 election. And I said, 'You know I've only been on TV once, right?' And I thought I should say no. But you know what? This is Washington, DC, and this town is built on young people doing things they're woefully unqualified for. So, I'm going to go for it."

3. She married a centrist Democrat

"I grew up with all liberals, so I have a huge number of friends across the spectrum. I always had overlapping social circles with different ideological groups and different activist groups," said Ham, who was married to the late Jake Brewer, former senior technology adviser at the White House during the Obama administration. He died in 2015 in a bicycling accident.

"The world saw us as super far right and super far left. But if you actually talked to the two of us, we were really kind of hybrids that were not that far from each other. I think that's sort of emblematic of how we view politics."

Ham acknowledges her marriage "was not always easy," but sees power in expanding one's ideological circles.

"You're not obligated to date and marry somebody who you fundamentally disagree with ... but I do think opening yourself up to the idea that people who believe different things can enrich your life can make you better at communicating."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Clouds and rain move in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Homecoming Fight Video 2

Image

ISU Homecoming Fight Video 1

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truck carrying 2,500 piglets overturns on Ohio highway

Image

Man helps grandma find unknown siblings in UK

Image

Pizza delivery driver makes 225-mile special delivery

Image

Early Voting, Now-Election Day November 6th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Showers late, increasing clouds. High: 58°

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew