Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Train in India hits crowd celebrating Hindu festival; dozens killed

At least 55 people died and 60 were injured in northern India on Friday night after a train struck people ce...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 5:03 PM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 5:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least 55 people died and 60 were injured in northern India on Friday night after a train struck people celebrating a Hindu festival at a railway track, police said.

"The train came and it ran over the people who were there. The people were standing on and near the track," senior local police official Parbhjot Singh told CNN.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

Belief, religion and spirituality

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Hinduism

India

Rail transportation

Religious groups

Society

South Asia

Train accidents

Transportation and warehousing

The incident took place in Amritsar, located in Punjab state, to mark the Hindu festival of Dussehra.

Singh said celebrants were burning an effigy when the train barreled through the crowds.

Deepak Kumar, spokesperson for Indian Railways, which operates the national rail system, confirmed that there was only one train involved in the accident. During fireworks and loud cheering, those standing on and around the tracks apparently did not hear the oncoming train.

Photos and videos of the accident show show bodies lying around the track with mourners hovering over them.

Local officials and law enforcement were trying to determine the extent of the casualties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted prayers and his condolences and said he "asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required" to the victims of the accident.

Indian officials went to the site of the accident to personally oversee rescue operations.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh said on Twitter his government would be giving 500,000 rupees, or five lakhs, to the families of each person who died in the accident. That would amount to $6,805.50 per family.

He tweeted that all offices and schools are closed as the state remains in mourning.

Free treatment at government and private hospitals would also be offered to those injured, said Singh.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Clouds and rain move in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Homecoming Fight Video 2

Image

ISU Homecoming Fight Video 1

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truck carrying 2,500 piglets overturns on Ohio highway

Image

Man helps grandma find unknown siblings in UK

Image

Pizza delivery driver makes 225-mile special delivery

Image

Early Voting, Now-Election Day November 6th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Showers late, increasing clouds. High: 58°

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew