Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

GOP rep slams Schiff over accusation of racism

A New Jersey Republican congressman is demanding an apology from a Democratic colleague who accused him of r...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 5:03 PM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 5:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A New Jersey Republican congressman is demanding an apology from a Democratic colleague who accused him of racism.

The spat began on Thursday when Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, seized upon a line from Rep. Tom MacArthur's ad, that labeled his Korean-American opponent, Andy Kim, as "not one of us." Schiff tweeted the attack looping MacArthur in with other racially charged remarks from other Republican congressman.

Adam Schiff

Apologies

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US House of Representatives

Political organizations

US political parties

US Republican Party

Tom MacArthur

Discrimination

Racism and racial discrimination

Societal issues

Society

Asia

Companies

Continents and regions

East Asia

Elections and campaigns

New Jersey

North America

Northeastern United States

Political candidates

South Korea

The Americas

Twitter

United States

"Rep. MacArthur says his Korean American opponent is 'not one of us.' Rep. Hunter attacks his challenger for being a Muslim terrorist. And Rep. King endorses an avowed white supremacist and anti-Semite. The dog whistles of bigotry have been put away. Now they're using trumpets," Schiff tweeted.

Last week, Iowa Rep. Steve King, who has a history of making disparaging remarks about minorities, said Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro and former HUD secretary Julian Castro learned Spanish "to qualify as retroactive Hispanics." In California, Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, facing an indictment and fighting for reelection, has opted to run an anti-muslim campaign, accusing his Mexican-Palestinian-American opponent of having ties to terrorism.

Schiff did not specify when MacArthur said the quote in question, although it does appear in one of MacArthur's campaign ads. The line was iterated by a narrator, not MacArthur.

MacArthur -- who adopted two children from South Korea -- angrily responded Thursday.

"Hey @AdamSchiff - First, I didn't say that. Second, you should have done some research before you made such a disgustingly false claim. I have 2 adopted children from South Korea. I don't want your apology, but you sure can apologize to my children," MacArthur wrote on Twitter.

CNN currently rates the race between MacArthur and Kim as a toss-up.

Schiff's office did not respond Friday to a request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Clouds and rain move in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Homecoming Fight Video 2

Image

ISU Homecoming Fight Video 1

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truck carrying 2,500 piglets overturns on Ohio highway

Image

Man helps grandma find unknown siblings in UK

Image

Pizza delivery driver makes 225-mile special delivery

Image

Early Voting, Now-Election Day November 6th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Showers late, increasing clouds. High: 58°

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew