Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

CNN reporter describes chaos amid the caravan

Thousands of migrants are trekking in a caravan from Honduras toward Mexico's southern border. CNN's Bill Weir reports on the situation in Tapachula, Mexico.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 4:34 PM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 4:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A chaotic scene unfolded as a massive caravan of Honduran migrants reached the Guatemala-Mexico border Friday.

A surge of migrants broke through a steel fence that had been padlocked shut. Mexican police in riot gear pushed them back, setting off smoke canisters.

Hundreds of Mexican Federal Police sealed the border as drones and helicopters hovered above the crowd, which waited on a bridge in sweltering heat.

Thousands of migrants are waiting to cross, according to CNN teams at the scene.

At least a dozen migrants stuck on the bridge have jumped into the river below.

It is unclear if they are trying to swim across to the Mexico side of border, go back to Guatemala or just get relief from the crowds on the bridge.

The migrants who remained told CNN they joined the caravan because they had no other choice, noting that they were desperate for work.

Mexican officials had said people seeking asylum would be processed at the border. But it's unclear what will happen next.

Members of the group -- many with children in tow -- had cheered and chanted as they streamed toward the port of entry, with celebratory airhorns blaring.

The caravan formed Saturday in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Since then, leaders throughout the region have publicly urged them to turn back.

US President Donald Trump has responded with fiery tweets all week, threatening to cut foreign aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador -- and to send troops to seal the US-Mexico border if the migrants are allowed to reach it.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting with leaders in Mexico City Friday, and the caravan is among the topics on the agenda.

Developing story - more to come

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Clouds and rain move in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Homecoming Fight Video 2

Image

ISU Homecoming Fight Video 1

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truck carrying 2,500 piglets overturns on Ohio highway

Image

Man helps grandma find unknown siblings in UK

Image

Pizza delivery driver makes 225-mile special delivery

Image

Early Voting, Now-Election Day November 6th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Showers late, increasing clouds. High: 58°

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew