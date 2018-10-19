Clear
Musical powerhouses unite on album for families separated at the border

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 5:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Some award-winning musicians are uniting to help bring families separated at the border back together.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Idina Menzel, Audra McDonald and Laura Benanti are just a few of the names who gave their time and talents to a new bilingual children's album that will benefit non-profit organizations who are helping with family reunification.

"It's really been a labor of love," Benanti, who spearheaded the project told Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" on Thursday.

Benanti said she was moved to put together the album after "seeing the images of children in cages."

All of the net proceeds from the album's sale will go to Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, better known as RAICES, and ASTEP (Artists Striving To End Poverty).

The album was produced by Benanti, Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Lynn Pinto.

Featured songs include "Arrorró Mi Niño" (performed by Laura Benanti & Isabella Preston), "Singing You Home" (performed by Audra McDonald & Jason Robert Brown, who also wrote the song) and "Cielito Lindo" (performed by Lin Manuel-Miranda & Mandy Gonzalez)

On Twitter, Benanti, who frequently appears on "The Late Show" parodying First Late Melania Trump, said she has "never been more proud of a project."

The album, out October 26, is available for pre-order.

