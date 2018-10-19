Cohen: Vote to avoid years of this craziness

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer, pleaded with the American public on Friday to head to the polls and vote against the President and the Republican Party, predicting that if they did not, there would be two or six more years of "craziness."

"Listen, here's my recommendation. Grab your family, grab your friends, grab your neighbors, and get to the poll, because if not, you are going to have another two or another six years of this craziness," Cohen told CNN in a brief interview outside of his Manhattan home. "So, make sure you vote. All right?"

Cohen's remarks marked his first on-camera comments to the media since he pleaded guilty in August to eight criminal counts.

Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, said his client changed his party registration back to Democrat last week. Cohen was a Democrat for years, but changed his official registration to Republican after the 2016 election.

Asked about that decision to change his party registration, Cohen told CNN: "I've been Democrat for pretty much my whole entire life. I switched because of a request of the RNC. Couldn't be the vice chair of the RNC and be a Democrat."

CNN reported this week that Cohen is now willing to campaign for Democrats -- and against Trump -- in the midterms and the 2020 presidential election. Notably, he is prepared to call out anything he views as lies told by the President, a source with knowledge said.

"The #MidtermElections2018might be the most important vote in our lifetime," Cohen tweeted over the weekend, adding: "#GetOutAndVote#VoteNovember6th"

The 52-year-old has in recent weeks met with investigators from special counsel Robert Mueller's office. On Wednesday, he met with investigators from the New York State Attorney General's office and the US attorney's office for the Southern District of New York.

On Friday, Cohen walked away and ignored CNN's question about his meeting with investigators.

In addition to tax evasion and making false statements to banks, Cohen also pleaded guilty in August to campaign finance violations. He said in a courthouse that "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office" -- Trump -- he kept information that could have harmed the President from becoming public during the 2016 election.

Cohen orchestrated a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election in an effort to silence her about her alleged affair with Trump. He was also involved in a similar hush agreement related to Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who also alleges to have had an affair with Trump, who has denied sexual relationships with both of them.