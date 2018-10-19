Clear

URGENT - Michael Cohen: Vote, or face more years of 'craziness'

(CNN) -- Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer, pleaded with the American public on Friday to head ...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 3:19 PM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 3:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer, pleaded with the American public on Friday to head to the polls and vote against the President and the Republican Party, predicting that if they did not, there would be two or six more years of "craziness." "Listen, here's my recommendation. Grab your family, grab your friends, grab your neighbors, and get to the poll, because if not, you are going to have another two or another six years of this craziness," Cohen told CNN in a brief interview outside of his Manhattan home. "So, make sure you vote. All right?" Cohen's remarks marked his first on-camera comments to the media since he pleaded guilty in August to eight criminal counts.

