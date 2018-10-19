What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A piglet's paradise, a superstar vacation and a "man-sized" mistake. Here is this week's non-political news.

An oinky swim

This Bahamas piglet-paradise island is making our dreams come true. You can interact and swim alongside swine in Big Major Cay, and the theories of how they got there are endless.

A sexist size

Kleenex is throwing out their "Mansize" tissue packages after 62 years and rebranding them to "Kleenex extra large," after receiving a "consistent increase of complaints."

A royal price

Start saving up: you're just $2 million away from feeling like a queen. Jewels that once belonged to the last queen of France, Marie Antoinette, are going up for auction. The collection includes a diamond ring, a pearl pendant, a necklace and a brooch.

An alcoholic warning

Well, if melting glaciers didn't do the trick, there's another motivator to help slow climate change: beer shortage. That's right, global warming will decrease barley crop yields. So ride a bike or prepare for a whole lot of LaCroix.

A sweet mystery

Police officers in Florida chased a stolen Krispy Kreme van for about 200 miles. They recovered dozens of doughnuts and donated most of them to the homeless - after, of course, keeping a few for themselves.

An answered prayer

A Madonna-style holiday. The superstar's former home in South Kensington is on the market as a luxury vacation rental for $963 a night.