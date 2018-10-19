Clear

US cancels military exercise with South Korea

The US and South Korea decided to suspend another major joint military exercise to give the diplomatic process with North Korea "every opportunity to continue," according to a statement from the Pentagon.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 1:40 PM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 2:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US and South Korea decided Friday to suspend another major joint military exercise to give the diplomatic process with North Korea "every opportunity to continue."

"Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis and Minister of National Defense Jeong Kyeong-doo decided to suspend Exercise Vigilant Ace to give the diplomatic process every opportunity to continue," chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana White said in a statement.

The decision was made during Mattis' meeting with his counterpart in Singapore.

The exercise was due to take place in December. Last year's iteration of the Vigilant Ace involved 12,000 US troops and some 230 military aircraft from the US and South Korea.

President Donald Trump has long criticized US military exercises with South Korea, calling them expensive and provocative and suspending several major exercises following his June summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

"The President believes that his relationship with Kim Jong Un is a very good and warm one, and there is no reason at this time to be spending large amounts of money on joint US-South Korea war games. Besides, the President can instantly start the joint exercises again with South Korea, and Japan, if he so chooses," the White House said in a statement in August that was subsequently tweeted by Trump.

Trump's pick to lead US troops in South Korea, Gen. Robert Abrams, told Congress last month that the suspension of the exercises had resulted in a "slight degradation" to the readiness of US and Korean troops but called the decision a "prudent risk" to improve relations with Pyongyang.

White said Friday that both Mattis and his South Korean counterpart "are committed to modifying training exercises to ensure the readiness of our forces," saying "they pledged to maintain close coordination and evaluate future exercises."

She also said that Mattis had consulted with Japan's Minister of Defense Takeshi Iwaya on this matter, and they reaffirmed their commitment to regional security.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Clouds and rain move in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truck carrying 2,500 piglets overturns on Ohio highway

Image

Man helps grandma find unknown siblings in UK

Image

Pizza delivery driver makes 225-mile special delivery

Image

Early Voting, Now-Election Day November 6th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Showers late, increasing clouds. High: 58°

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

Image

A clear overnight...but rain could be ahead

Image

Robotics team gears up for competition

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew