Clear

Plane appears to land sideways in heavy wind

A Boeing 757 struggles to land at an airport in England as crosswinds gust up to 40 knots.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 1:40 PM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 2:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ever been in an airplane that's landed sideways? Probably not given that it's a very tricky maneuver to pull off.

That didn't stop a TUI Boeing 757-200 make an incredible dramatic landing at Bristol Airport, in the UK, last week.

Storm Callum brought challenging high winds and stormy weather to parts of Britain last week -- so the aircraft's skilled pilot, Captain Brenda Riepsaame Wassink, had to go to extreme lengths to ensure safe landing.

The pilot used a technique called crabbing to ground the plane, angling the nose of the plane into the wind until right before it touched down on the tarmac, whereupon it swiftly turned to glide down the runway.

During the maneuver, the airplane's wings can be seen flexing up and down as they're buffeted by the storm's powerful gusts.

"We're very proud of TUI Airways Captain Brenda Riepsaame Wassink," the airline said in a statement. It said the landing in adverse weather conditions showcased "how highly skilled and well trained our TUI Airways pilots are."

Wassink, 35, joined TUI in 2005, becoming a captain in 2017. She was piloting flight TOM6561 from Menorca, Spain to Bristol when she completed her landing.

UK-based YouTuber MrAviationGuy, known for his plane-spotting videos, captured footage as the Boeing 757-200 landed smoothly and also recorded other planes trying and failing to land successfully.

The TUI flight's audacious landing will no doubt help Bristol Airport maintain the impressive statistics for punctuality which in 2015 saw it as one of the world's best for time keeping.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Clouds and rain move in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truck carrying 2,500 piglets overturns on Ohio highway

Image

Man helps grandma find unknown siblings in UK

Image

Pizza delivery driver makes 225-mile special delivery

Image

Early Voting, Now-Election Day November 6th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Showers late, increasing clouds. High: 58°

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

Image

A clear overnight...but rain could be ahead

Image

Robotics team gears up for competition

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew