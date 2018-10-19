Clear

Cardi B hands out winter coats in Brooklyn

Cardi B is kicking off the holiday season a bit early with some good will.The rapper handed out free ...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 12:23 PM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 12:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cardi B is kicking off the holiday season a bit early with some good will.

The rapper handed out free winter coats in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, where a massive crowd swarmed the "I Like It" performer.

Arts and entertainment

Brooklyn

Cardi B

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Music

Music and dance

Musical styles

New York (State)

New York City

North America

Northeastern United States

Rap and hip-hop music

The Americas

United States

Cardi B, a native of the Bronx, was seen at The Marlboro Houses, a housing project in Gravesend, New York. Her good deed comes as New York was hit with unusually cold temperatures this week.

"I didn't know it was gonna be so big," Cardi B told WABC about the large crowds who braved the chilly temperatures to see her. "My home boy Chuck, he told me, 'Hey, let's give out coats to our community, I know somebody who wants to give out coats in Marlboro,' and I said, 'I'm pulling out, what's up?'"

It's been a big year for the artist, who gave birth to her first child this summer, a daughter who she named Kulture Kiari Cephus, with her husband and fellow rapper Offset.

She also won big at the BET Hip Hop Awards earlier this week and took home four awards, including MVP of the Year and the Made-You-Look Award for best hip-hop style.

Cardi B is also reportedly in talks to play Fran Drescher's daughter in a potential reboot of Drescher's popular '90s sitcom, "The Nanny."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Clouds and rain move in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truck carrying 2,500 piglets overturns on Ohio highway

Image

Man helps grandma find unknown siblings in UK

Image

Pizza delivery driver makes 225-mile special delivery

Image

Early Voting, Now-Election Day November 6th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Showers late, increasing clouds. High: 58°

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

Image

A clear overnight...but rain could be ahead

Image

Robotics team gears up for competition

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew