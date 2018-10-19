Clear

Washington Post: Conservatives raising doubts about Khashoggi to protect Trump

Some conservatives have been peddling smears against missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in an effort t...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 12:24 PM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 12:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Some conservatives have been peddling smears against missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in an effort to cushion President Donald Trump from blowback over his handling of the situation with Saudi Arabia, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Efforts to raise questions about Khashoggi have made their way to Capitol Hill, where a group of House Republicans have been circulating articles from conservative outlets that tie the missing journalist to the Muslim Brotherhood and Osama bin Laden, the Post reported.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Conservatism

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Donald Trump, Jr.

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Jamal Khashoggi

Journalism and news media

Media industry

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Misc people

Osama Bin Laden

Political Figures - US

Saudi Arabia

Society

US federal government

Washington Post

White House

North America

The Americas

United States

Among those circulating such claims is Donald Trump Jr., who last week retweeted an unsubstantiated claim insinuating Khashoggi is a terrorist sympathizer.

The series of tweets that Trump Jr. retweeted included a post with an image showing Khashoggi, a prominent journalist in the Middle East, appearing beside individuals identified as members of the Islamist group and holding a rocket-propelled grenade launcher. A separate photograph in the article shows Osama bin Laden and some of his associates. Bin Laden co-founded al Qaeda in the late 1980s.

Khashoggi covered al Qaeda as a foreign correspondent in Afghanistan and Sudan and was well-known for his several interviews with bin Laden. He distanced himself from bin Laden after the September 11 terrorist attacks. At the time of the news article posted, the United States was arming and funding the mujahedeen in the Soviet-Afghan War.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, disappeared more than two weeks ago after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to obtain marriage papers. He never re-emerged from the consulate.

This week, CNN reported that Turkish officials suspected within hours of Khashoggi's disappearance that he had likely been killed.

Trump is facing mounting pressure to respond to Saudi Arabia, and on Thursday said for the first time that he believed it was likely Khashoggi was dead.

"It certainly looks that way to me, it's very sad," Trump said.

The US' relationship with Saudi Arabia is pivotal to the United States' Middle East policy on peace in the region, the effort to fight ISIS in Syria and elsewhere, and US foreign policy countering Iran.

In addition, both Trump and his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, maintain close ties to the crown prince, and Trump also has long had business ties to Saudi Arabia, where he made his first foreign trip as President.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Clouds and rain move in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truck carrying 2,500 piglets overturns on Ohio highway

Image

Man helps grandma find unknown siblings in UK

Image

Pizza delivery driver makes 225-mile special delivery

Image

Early Voting, Now-Election Day November 6th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Showers late, increasing clouds. High: 58°

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

Image

A clear overnight...but rain could be ahead

Image

Robotics team gears up for competition

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew