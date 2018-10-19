Clear

A new, cheaper Tesla Model 3 is on its way

Tesla is now offering a slightly cheaper version of its lowest priced car, the Model 3.CEO ...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 11:12 AM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 11:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tesla is now offering a slightly cheaper version of its lowest priced car, the Model 3.

CEO Elon Musk announced the new version in a tweet early Friday, calling it a "lower cost, mid-range Tesla Model 3." The new version will have a starting price of $45,000. Previously the cheapest version of the Model 3 available started at $49,000.

Business figures

Companies

Elon Musk

Tesla Inc

The mid-range battery can take the car 260 miles on a single charge. Battery range is one of the determining factors in the price of an electric vehicle. The long range battery can last 310 miles, but those cars have a $54,000 starting price. (The previous $49,000 version of the Model 3 is no longer available. It combined the cheaper rear-wheel drive option with the pricier long range battery.)

Tesla (TSLA) says the standard battery model, which is expected to go about 200 miles on a charge and start at $35,000, won't be available for four to six more months. That model will get the Model 3 close to Kelley Blue Book's estimate of a $35,541 average price of all new cars sold in the United States.

Customers who buy Teslas before December 31 are eligible for a $7,500 tax credit. People who buy the new version might not make the deadline: Tesla says they'll ship in six to ten weeks.

For Tesla buyers, that credit falls to $3,750 on January 1, 2019 and to $1,875 on July 1, 2019. That means people holding out for the $35,000 version of the Model 3 won't get the full tax credit. The credit for Tesla buyers disappears altogether in 2020.

Strapped for cash and in need of profit, Tesla built only the pricier dual motor all-wheel drive version of the Model 3 at the end of the third quarter, although it had previously built some rear-wheel drive Model 3's. The new $45,000 model is rear-wheel drive.

Tesla has tried to reassure investors that it will be profitable in the third and fourth quarters of this year. The company delayed the rollout of the $35,000 version of the Model 3 in order to raise the cash that Tesla needs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Clouds and rain move in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pizza delivery driver makes 225-mile special delivery

Image

Early Voting, Now-Election Day November 6th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Showers late, increasing clouds. High: 58°

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

Image

A clear overnight...but rain could be ahead

Image

Robotics team gears up for competition

Image

The Next Level Jobs Fair at Ivy Tech

Image

Crime Stoppers and the stolen car

Image

Turnout not great for school corporation community meetings

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew