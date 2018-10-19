Clear

If you win the Mega Millions jackpot now, you could be worth almost two Taylor Swifts

All week, the climbing Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have been awakening the frivolous dreamers insid...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 11:11 AM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 11:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

All week, the climbing Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have been awakening the frivolous dreamers inside of us. Come on, who could resist entertaining some "what ifs" when the money at stake is over a billion dollars?

To recap, no one's won the big Powerball or Mega Millions payout for a long time, so now the jackpots are sinfully high. The Powerball pot is $430 million, and the top Mega Millions prize is $970 million.

Amusements and gaming

Leisure and lifestyle

Lotteries

Granted, those numbers get pared down a LOT once cash value calculations and good old Uncle Sam get a hold of the winnings. But still, it's an obscene amount of money.

For some context, Taylor Swift's net worth is reportedly around $300 million. If you win the Mega Millions jackpot, you could take home $548 million and be almost twice as rich as her with absolutely none of the work. Are you familiar with the Commonwealth of Dominica, a small island country in the West Indies? Their 2017 GDP was $562 million. You could literally be as rich as an entire country.

Even if you won the Powerball jackpot and had to settle for the $248 million cash value payout, like a peasant, you could still be worth 0.82 Taylor Swifts and finally afford a comfortable two bedroom in San Francisco.

The Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. ET. The next Powerball drawing is Saturday.


READ: These are your odds of winning Powerball or Mega Millions.

READ: What not to do when you win the lottery

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Clouds and rain move in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pizza delivery driver makes 225-mile special delivery

Image

Early Voting, Now-Election Day November 6th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Showers late, increasing clouds. High: 58°

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

Image

A clear overnight...but rain could be ahead

Image

Robotics team gears up for competition

Image

The Next Level Jobs Fair at Ivy Tech

Image

Crime Stoppers and the stolen car

Image

Turnout not great for school corporation community meetings

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew