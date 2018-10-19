Clear

US commander drew firearm in Kandahar attack

Gen. Scott Miller, the head of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, drew his sidearm during an ...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 11:11 AM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 11:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Gen. Scott Miller, the head of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, drew his sidearm during an attack that erupted in a Kandahar compound Thursday, according to a coalition member with direct knowledge of what happened.

Miller did not fire, the official said. It's so rare for such a senior US military officer to be in a position that would require him to draw a weapon that US military officials said they could not immediately recall a similar case.

Afghanistan

Armed forces

Asia

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Firearms

Kandahar

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

North America

Shootings

South Asia

The Americas

United States

Weapons and arms

The police chief of Kandahar province was killed and two Americans were wounded in the attack that took place following a security meeting. The Taliban released a statement claiming responsibility, saying they killed "the notorious police chief" who was their primary target in the attack. The shooter was killed by the US military, one official said Thursday.

Miller was not in the direct line of fire of the gunman but was standing close by, the source said. Miller stayed in place to assure that the wounded were tended to and ordered them to be evacuated out of the area before non-wounded personnel. Some wounded personnel were quickly evacuated in the same helicopter as Miller leaving the scene.

Miller has years of experience commanding special operations forces. "He is the most lethal guy in the US military," another special operations member said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Clouds and rain move in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pizza delivery driver makes 225-mile special delivery

Image

Early Voting, Now-Election Day November 6th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Showers late, increasing clouds. High: 58°

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

Image

A clear overnight...but rain could be ahead

Image

Robotics team gears up for competition

Image

The Next Level Jobs Fair at Ivy Tech

Image

Crime Stoppers and the stolen car

Image

Turnout not great for school corporation community meetings

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew