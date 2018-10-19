Clear

Officers pay it forward -- with doughnuts, of course!

Police officers and doughnuts ... a love affair that ...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 11:14 AM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 11:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police officers and doughnuts ... a love affair that dates back prior to the 1950s. But these Florida cops aren't hogging them all for themselves.

Dozens of doughnuts made a roughly 200-mile journey after they were stolen from a Krispy Kreme shop in Lake City, Florida, according to Clearwater Police.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Food and drink

Food products

Kinds of foods and beverages

Sweets and desserts

The trail of the donut robbers ran cold at Crest Lake Park in Clearwater, Florida where police recovered the stolen vehicle. Now, the officers had a new case to solve: What to do with the "dozens of delicious donuts"?

Eat them, of course! While police say the Krispy Kreme store manager told them to keep the doughnuts, they decided to donate most of them. The cops brought the donuts to a homeless feeding station that takes place near the Clearwater Police station each night.

The officers captured a few photos from the sweet exchange, which were posted to Clearwater Police's Facebook page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Clouds and rain move in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pizza delivery driver makes 225-mile special delivery

Image

Early Voting, Now-Election Day November 6th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Showers late, increasing clouds. High: 58°

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

Image

A clear overnight...but rain could be ahead

Image

Robotics team gears up for competition

Image

The Next Level Jobs Fair at Ivy Tech

Image

Crime Stoppers and the stolen car

Image

Turnout not great for school corporation community meetings

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew