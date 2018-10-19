Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

You can now rent Madonna's luxury London home

Just like a prayer, you know she'll take you there -- if "there" is ...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 5:49 AM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 5:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Just like a prayer, you know she'll take you there -- if "there" is London, that is.

Megastar Madonna's swanky former home in the British capital is currently on the market as a luxury vacation rental. It's an expansive, expensive pad in a traditional Georgian mews house.

Continents and regions

England

Europe

London

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

Celebrities

Madonna (Entertainer)

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Commercial and residential property

High-end real estate market

Leisure and lifestyle

Luxurious living

Real estate

Residential property

Leisure travel

Tourism

Travel and tourism

Located in the city's upmarket South Kensington neighborhood, Madonna once shared this space with ex-husband movie director Guy Richie. The couple apparently lived there from 1999-2003, before trading it in for somewhere bigger -- in fact, it's been reported that the singer once owned a grand total of six swish properties in London.

Luxe London space

Madonna's former home consists of a light and airy open plan living room and kitchen area, two double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

This high-ceilinged space is kitted out just as you'd expect a swanky London apartment to be -- a stunning library, six-seater sofa, chrome kitchen, characterful period features and rich rugs.

There's even a piano on site, although it's apparently not for guest use.

There's also plenty of space for entertaining -- so if you get inspired to host a Madonna tribute party, no one will stop you.

But while she's a self-proclaimed "Material Girl," the house doesn't have as many over-the-top A-list features as you might expect. There are no rooftop infinity pools or walk in wardrobes.

Still, by all accounts it's a pretty stunning spot and it's possible to imagine Madonna reclining here, post-world tour.

Anyway, she's more than made up for it with some of her more recent property acquisitions. Her current abode?It's purportedly an 18th century mansion in Lisbon, Portugal.

Costly experience

Eying up the house for your next London vacation? It's viewable using the reference number p4775416 on HomeAway.com and is also listed on LondonPerfect.com. Prices range from about $500 to $970 a night with a minimum four-night stay.

The house will sleep a maximum of six, thanks to the addition of a sofa bed.

The cherry on the cake? Eagle-eyed movie buffs might recognize the chic interiors, the house formed the backdrop for scenes from Ritchie's 2004 movie "Layer Cake."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 32°
Clouds and rain move in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

Image

A clear overnight...but rain could be ahead

Image

Robotics team gears up for competition

Image

The Next Level Jobs Fair at Ivy Tech

Image

Crime Stoppers and the stolen car

Image

Turnout not great for school corporation community meetings

Image

Shakamak CC

Image

Jail could be getting 24 new employees

Image

Sullivan West Vigo preview

Image

Washington soccer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew