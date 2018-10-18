Clear

A Chicago postal worker vanished two weeks ago, and police suspect foul play

Earlier this month, US Postal Service letter carrier Kierra Coles left her Chicago apartment apparently dres...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 11:23 PM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 11:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Earlier this month, US Postal Service letter carrier Kierra Coles left her Chicago apartment apparently dressed for work.

A neighbor's surveillance video captured her walking past her vehicle in her work uniform, CNN affiliate WLS reported.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Freight transportation

Postal services

Transportation and warehousing

Chicago

Continents and regions

Government organizations - US

Illinois

Midwestern United States

North America

The Americas

United States

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

US Postal Service

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Chicago police department

Law enforcement

Misc organizations

Policing and police forces

Coles was last seen on October 2, Chicago police said. She is three months pregnant, WLS reported.

Chicago police said in a statement they "suspect possible foul play" in the 27-year-old's disappearance because she has been missing for more than two weeks. The reward for information leading to Coles' whereabouts is now more than $28,000.

"I miss the smile on her face. If anybody knows anything, please, call in. Let us know," her father Joseph Coles, who traveled from his home in Racine, Wisconsin to help in the search, told WLS.

Coles was last seen near East 82nd Street and South Coles Avenue, according to Chicago police. That location is about 3 miles away from where WLS reported Coles lives.

Her family did not hear from her and filed a missing person's report on October 4, WLS reported.

Coles' family said it's unlike her to just disappear.

"We talk all the time. If we miss one day, it's just one day," Coles' mother, Karen Phillips, told WLS. "Never, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine days. Never."

Phillips said she wants to be able say that her daughter just went somewhere and didn't want to tell anyone.

"But I don't feel that," Philips said.

The US Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the US Postal Service, offered a $25,000 reward this week for information that could help find Coles.

Coles' union, the National Association of Letter Carriers, added another $3,500 to the reward pool. That includes a $1,000 contribution from community activists, Mack Julion, president of the union's Chicago branch told HLN, CNN's sister station.

"We're going to find our sister," Julion said.

Coles stands 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, Chicago police said. She has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and another that says "Lucky Libra" on her back.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Friday Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

Image

A clear overnight...but rain could be ahead

Image

Robotics team gears up for competition

Image

The Next Level Jobs Fair at Ivy Tech

Image

Crime Stoppers and the stolen car

Image

Turnout not great for school corporation community meetings

Image

Shakamak CC

Image

Jail could be getting 24 new employees

Image

Sullivan West Vigo preview

Image

Washington soccer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew