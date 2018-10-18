Clear

Fiorina: Trump has taken insults to a new low

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina denounced Donald Trump's Twitter attack on Stormy Daniels in which he referred to the adult film actress as "horseface."

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 11:30 PM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 11:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina on Thursday denounced Donald Trump's Twitter attack on Stormy Daniels earlier this week in which he referred to the adult film actress as "horseface."

"I think the habit of insulting one's political enemies is unfortunately long standing in this country, and he has brought it to a new low," Fiorina told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "Anderson Cooper 360."

Trump made the comment Tuesday after a federal judge dismissed Daniels' defamation lawsuit against the President for deriding Daniels' account of an affair with Trump with subsequent threats from an unknown men not to come forward with her story.

"Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas," he tweeted in celebration of the ruling. "She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!"

Fiorina, a former Hewlett-Packard executive, had her own appearance attacked by then-candidate Trump during the 2016 election. "Look at that face," he told Rolling Stone magazine of Fiorina. "Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?!"

When asked about the comment Thursday, Fiorina said she wasn't surprised by the insult.

"When people were shocked at Donald Trump's comments about my appearance, I wasn't because he wasn't the first man to make comments about my appearance -- positive or negative -- and he won't be the last man to do so," she said.

While still condemning Trump for his comments, Fiorina added that she thinks the current political discourse is part of a larger cultural movement that "lifts up outrage."

"I do worry that our civil discourse and political discourse has sort of gotten to a new low based on outrage and insult," she said. "On the other hand I honestly think politics is down stream of culture and I think our culture lifts up outrage and controversy and people who are famous just for being famous and so I don't think Trump started this but he certainly continues it with great relish and I think it does have impact on the office of the presidency."

Fiorina ended her presidential campaign in February 2016 after she failed to garner meaningful support in early primary states, including a seventh place finish in the New Hampshire primary. She said Thursday it's her hope that more women will enter politics regardless of views.

"One of the things I really regret is that women -- women's issues -- has gotten politicized," she said Thursday. "That's a shame. I applaud any woman who runs for office."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Friday Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

Image

A clear overnight...but rain could be ahead

Image

Robotics team gears up for competition

Image

The Next Level Jobs Fair at Ivy Tech

Image

Crime Stoppers and the stolen car

Image

Turnout not great for school corporation community meetings

Image

Shakamak CC

Image

Jail could be getting 24 new employees

Image

Sullivan West Vigo preview

Image

Washington soccer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew