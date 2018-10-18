Carly Fiorina says Trump's 'Horseface' insult has brought politics to 'a new low'

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina on Thursday denounced Donald Trump's Twitter attack on Stormy Daniels earlier this week in which he referred to the adult film actress as "horseface."

"I think the habit of insulting one's political enemies is unfortunately long standing in this country, and he has brought it to a new low," Fiorina told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "Anderson Cooper 360."

Trump made the comment Tuesday after a federal judge dismissed Daniels' defamation lawsuit against the President for deriding Daniels' account of an affair with Trump with subsequent threats from an unknown men not to come forward with her story.

"Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas," he tweeted in celebration of the ruling. "She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!"

Fiorina, a former Hewlett-Packard executive, had her own appearance attacked by then-candidate Trump during the 2016 election. "Look at that face," he told Rolling Stone magazine of Fiorina. "Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?!"

When asked about the comment Thursday, Fiorina said she wasn't surprised by the insult.

"When people were shocked at Donald Trump's comments about my appearance, I wasn't because he wasn't the first man to make comments about my appearance -- positive or negative -- and he won't be the last man to do so," she said.

While still condemning Trump for his comments, Fiorina added that she thinks the current political discourse is part of a larger cultural movement that "lifts up outrage."

"I do worry that our civil discourse and political discourse has sort of gotten to a new low based on outrage and insult," she said. "On the other hand I honestly think politics is down stream of culture and I think our culture lifts up outrage and controversy and people who are famous just for being famous and so I don't think Trump started this but he certainly continues it with great relish and I think it does have impact on the office of the presidency."

Fiorina ended her presidential campaign in February 2016 after she failed to garner meaningful support in early primary states, including a seventh place finish in the New Hampshire primary. She said Thursday it's her hope that more women will enter politics regardless of views.

"One of the things I really regret is that women -- women's issues -- has gotten politicized," she said Thursday. "That's a shame. I applaud any woman who runs for office."