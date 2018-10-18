Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Radio ad in Arkansas House race says 'white Democrats will be lynching black folk again'

A conservative group is running a radio ad in an Arkansas House race that says, "white Democrats will be lyn...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 10:13 PM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 10:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A conservative group is running a radio ad in an Arkansas House race that says, "white Democrats will be lynching black folk again."

The controversial ad, paid for by the political action committee Black Americans for the President's Agenda, is running in support of Republican Rep. French Hill in Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. Hill condemned the ad, calling it "appalling."

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Marketing and advertising

Political advertising

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

Arkansas

Conservatism

Continents and regions

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

North America

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

US Federal elections

US House elections

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Discrimination

Hate crimes

Societal issues

Violence in society

"Our Congressman French Hill and the Republicans," a woman is heard saying in the radio ad, "know that it's dangerous to change the presumption of innocence to a presumption of guilt — especially for black men."

"If the Democrats can do that to a white Justice of the Supreme Court with no evidence, no corroboration and all of her witnesses, including her best friend, say it didn't happen -- what will happen to our husbands? Our fathers? Or our sons when a white girl lies on them?"

"Girl, white Democrats will be lynching black folk again," the ad says.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh was narrowly confirmed to the Supreme Court after California professor Christine Blasey Ford accused him of sexually assaulting her when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegation.

Hill reacted to the ad and told CNN, "I condemn this outrageous ad in the strongest terms. There's no place in Arkansas for this nonsense."

Clarke Tucker, the Democrat challenging Hill, said in a statement, "Congressman Hill and his allies will have to live with the kind of campaign they're running. This radio ad is disgraceful and has no place in our society."

Vernon Lucius Robinson, a conservative political activist and the co-founder of Black Americans for the President's Agenda, told CNN the radio ad is currently running and will run until next week.

"Yes, Black Americans for the President's Agenda paid for that ad," Robinson said. "The Me Too movement overreached and the biggest threat with switching the presumption of innocence to the presumption of guilt is to black men."

Asked about the use of lynching in the ad and the fact that Hill's campaign condemned it, Robinson said he didn't care.

"This is the deal," he said. "Unfortunately Republican consultants have told the candidates, the party and their allies, do not communicate with black voters. ... It is hard to make a sale if you don't ask for the business."

It's unclear how many times and where the ad ran in Arkansas. Black Americans for the President's Agenda's FEC filing in October indicates the group spent around $8000 on radio ad production and placement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Friday Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington soccer

Image

ISU women

Image

Jordan Barnes

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Hey Kevin 10-18-18

Image

ALS Golf Scramble

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department receives new ambulance

Image

The Sullivan County Back to Work Program

Image

Local man set to help Florida hurricane victims

Image

Showers are in the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids