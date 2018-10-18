Clear

Beto O'Rourke says he still supports impeaching Trump

Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke said at a CNN town hall Thursday night that he would still v...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 8:27 PM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 8:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke said at a CNN town hall Thursday night that he would still vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

The El Paso congressman challenging Sen. Ted Cruz said that his position on impeachment hadn't changed, even as Cruz has used the issue to galvanize conservative voters against O'Rourke's campaign.

2016 Presidential election

Beto O'Rourke

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Impeachment

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Political scandals

Politics

Scandals

Ted Cruz

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Asked by CNN's Dana Bash if he had changed his mind after saying he'd vote to impeach Trump this summer, O'Rourke said, "I haven't."

He pointed to the ongoing probe into whether Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

"There may be an open question as to whether the President, then the candidate, sought to collude with the Russian government in 2016," O'Rourke said. "But to quote George Will -- very conservative columnist -- when we saw him on that stage in Helsinki defending Vladimir Putin, the head of the country that attacked our democracy in 2016 instead of this country, and its citizens and this amazing democracy, that was collusion in action."

He continued, "You may have wondered when he fired James Comey, the principle investigator into what happened in that election, whether that was an attempt to obstruct justice. But when, by broad daylight on Twitter, he asked his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, to end the Russia investigation, I would say that's obstruction in action."

O'Rourke then said he likens impeachment to an indictment.

"There is enough there to proceed to a trial," he said.

O'Rourke said he "would not prejudge the outcome of that trial."

"All I am saying is, there's enough there," he said. "I know that this is not politically easy or convenient to talk about, but 242 years into this experiment ... nothing guarantees us a 243rd or a 244th."

The answer will likely fuel further attacks from Cruz, who repeatedly cited O'Rourke's comments that he'd vote to impeach Trump in their most recent debate Tuesday night in Texas. Trump won Texas in 2016 and is headed to Houston to campaign for Cruz on Monday.

At that debate, O'Rourke -- who is trailing in polls despite shattering fundraising records for a Senate campaign, with a $38 million haul in 2018's third quarter -- mimicked Trump's 2016 presidential campaign attacks on Cruz as "Lyin' Ted."

O'Rourke told CNN's Bash Thursday night he had some regrets about the comment.

"It's not something that I feel totally comfortable with, and perhaps in the heat of the moment I took a step too far," O'Rourke said.

Asked if he regrets the comment, O'Rourke said: "I don't know that that's the way that I want to be talking in this campaign."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Rockville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 48°
Brazil
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Friday Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington soccer

Image

ISU women

Image

Jordan Barnes

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Hey Kevin 10-18-18

Image

ALS Golf Scramble

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department receives new ambulance

Image

The Sullivan County Back to Work Program

Image

Local man set to help Florida hurricane victims

Image

Showers are in the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids