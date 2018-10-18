Clear

Jimmy Carter: Kavanaugh's confirmation to Supreme Court a 'very serious mistake'

Former President Jimmy Carter said Wednesday that he believes Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is "unfi...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 5:32 PM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 5:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former President Jimmy Carter said Wednesday that he believes Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is "unfit" to serve on the highest court in the land.

Speaking to a class at Emory University in Atlanta, Carter called Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court a "very serious mistake."

Brett Kavanaugh

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Jimmy Carter

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal court system

US federal government

US Supreme Court

"I thought, whether or not he attempted to rape [Christine Blasey Ford], whether or not, I thought he was temperamentally unfit to serve on the Supreme Court because of his outburst during the hearing," Carter said, according to a video posted by a student who was in attendance.

Kavanaugh's confirmation process became entangled in controversy after Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor, accused him of sexually assaulting her while they were both teenagers at a party in the Washington, DC, suburbs. An FBI investigation ensued, and Kavanaugh ended up being confirmed to the court by a narrow 50-48 vote along mostly party lines.

"I think most of the American people were not in favor of him being on the Supreme Court, but he's there now," Carter continued. "Because the Senate is quite subservient to Donald Trump, they're afraid of his displeasure."

"I saw him lose his cool," Carter said about Kavanaugh's performance during testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last month

Carter isn't the only politician who has publicly come out against Kavanaugh being on the court. Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also recently criticized Kavanaugh's temperament.

"There is such a thing that you seek in judges of a judicious temperament ... people who are able to discipline themselves, to be open to the evidence wherever it might lead. ... This was quite unusual, what we saw the other day," Clinton told The Atlantic earlier this month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Below normal temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local firefighter gets big honor

Image

New Aldi opens in Terre Haute

Image

City approves budget for Vincennes

Image

New look coming to First Street

Image

Man arrested for Vincennes arson

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

800-pound hammer sculpture stolen from community center

Image

50-pound nose stolen off Oregon family's porch

Image

MUST LISTEN: An Antarctic ice shelf is 'singing' and it's creepy

Image

ISU Speaker Series, Dwayne Betts at Tiery Hall, Tilson Auditorium

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids