Clear

Elle faces backlash over false Kim Kardashian and Kanye West breakup tweet

No, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did not breakup.Elle magazine sent "Kimye" fans into a tizzy with a...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 5:34 PM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 5:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

No, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did not breakup.

Elle magazine sent "Kimye" fans into a tizzy with a false tweet on Thursday, claiming the couple was splitting.

Beverages

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Coffee

Consumer products

Continents and regions

Environment and natural resources

Environmentalism

Food and drink

George Clooney

Historical eras

History and historical discoveries

Humanities and social sciences

Kinds of foods and beverages

Land use planning

Middle Ages

New York (State)

New York City

North America

Northeastern United States

Real estate

Recycling

Sustainable development

The Americas

United States

Kanye West

Kim Kardashian

Companies

Magazines

Media industry

Publishing industry

Twitter

The tweet redirected followers to a voter registration page in partnership with Rock The Vote.

Journalist Yashar Ali slammed the magazine for using click bait. "When a random tweeter did this it was clever but now you're just stealing their tweet and also spreading fake news," Ali wrote in response.

One Twitter user wrote, "This is trash nonsense'! Elle Magazine TORCHED for this 'sick' voter registration stunt."

Another user called the campaign sexist, "Hot tip: Women are fully capable of being self-actualized people who can be interested in pop culture news AND the current political landscape, @ELLEmagazine. This is trash, and so is my newly-canceled subscription."

Elle used a less overtly false post on Instagram to attract voter registrants, captioning a photo of the couple: "OMG THIS #KIMKARDASHIAN AND #KANYEWEST NEWS!!! It's happening and you'll never guess how it all went down."

Responses to the Instagram post ranged from "well played" to "ya got me."

CNN has contacted Kardashian, West and Elle magazine for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Below normal temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local firefighter gets big honor

Image

New Aldi opens in Terre Haute

Image

City approves budget for Vincennes

Image

New look coming to First Street

Image

Man arrested for Vincennes arson

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

800-pound hammer sculpture stolen from community center

Image

50-pound nose stolen off Oregon family's porch

Image

MUST LISTEN: An Antarctic ice shelf is 'singing' and it's creepy

Image

ISU Speaker Series, Dwayne Betts at Tiery Hall, Tilson Auditorium

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids