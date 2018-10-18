Clear

Crimea school attack: Russians blame Western culture

As Russians struggle to come to terms with a ...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 2:02 PM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 2:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As Russians struggle to come to terms with a horrific US-style school shooting in Crimea, which has left at least 20 people dead and dozens injured, Kremlin-controlled media are blaming the "corrupting influence" of the West for inspiring the attack.

State television has broadcast shocking images of the rampage, much of it recorded by teenage college students trying to flee the suspected lone gunman, named as 18-year old Vladislav Roslyakov, as he stalked the corridors shooting classmates.

Continents and regions

Crimea

Eastern Europe

Education

Europe

North America

Russia

School violence

Society

The Americas

Ukraine

United States

Violence in society

Broadcaster RT, funded by the Kremlin, has spoken of the "shocking resemblance" between the Kerch attack and the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in the United States.

It is for investigators to establish a link, RT says. But alongside photographs of the shooters in both incidents, wearing strikingly similar outfits, RT points out that the perpetrators of both attacks were the same age, hit their school cafeterias with explosive devices, killed their classmates and finally committed suicide in their school libraries.

In other media, the blame for the Kerch attack was more directly focused.

"This person was under the strong influence of Western subculture," said Sergey Mikheyev, a political analyst speaking on a nightly current-affairs show on Russian state television.

"Western subculture builds its matrix on the cult of violence. The one who has a weapon in his hands is right. This is a purely American approach to the matter," Mikheyev added.

Not everyone in Russia has been reaching to the United States to explain the Kerch massacre.

Some Russian lawmakers have questioned whether the suspected gunman was sufficiently checked before being allowed to purchase a gun and ammunition, which he did legally.

But the Russian President himself has waded into the debate, blaming globalization and the internet for the tragedy.

'False heroes'

"It all started with the tragic events in the United States, in the schools of the United States," Vladimir Putin told the Valdai discussion forum in Sochi in southern Russia.

"Young people with unstable minds create some kind of false heroes for themselves," Putin added.

School attacks in Russia are relatively rare, although the country did suffer a notorious school massacre at Beslan in 2004, in which more than 300 people were killed, including 186 children.

But concerns about western culture and liberal values leading to violence seem to be gaining traction.

"We must understand that these heights of freedom can lead to chaos," said Mikheyev on state television.

"Freedom in its absolute manifestation is chaos and destruction," he added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Below normal temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

800-pound hammer sculpture stolen from community center

Image

50-pound nose stolen off Oregon family's porch

Image

MUST LISTEN: An Antarctic ice shelf is 'singing' and it's creepy

Image

ISU Speaker Series, Dwayne Betts at Tiery Hall, Tilson Auditorium

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mostly sunny, still cool. High: 59°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local man collects donations for hurricane help

Image

Vigo County Adult Services Grant

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids