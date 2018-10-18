Clear

Read the Democrats' letter and emails about President Trump and the FBI building

President Donald Trump was more instrumental than previously known in scrapping plans to move the FBI h...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 2:02 PM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 2:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump was more instrumental than previously known in scrapping plans to move the FBI headquarters out of Washington to the DC suburbs, according to newly released internal government emails.

Read the emails and letter from House Democrats here: edition.cnn.com/2018/10/18/politics/read-democrats-letter-president-trump-fbi-building

