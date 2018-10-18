URGENT - Mnuchin not participating in Saudi conference

(CNN) -- Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced Thursday that he will not participate in a high-profile investor conference in Saudi Arabia amid growing controversy over dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance and apparent killing. Mnuchin said on Wednesday that he would make a decision based on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's briefing to President Donald Trump on his visit earlier this week to Riyadh to discuss the Khashoggi case. Pompeo met with Trump earlier Thursday and said he advised the President to give the Saudis "a few more days" to investigate. "Just met with @realDonaldTrump and @SecPompeo and we have decided, I will not be participating in the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia," Mnuchin tweeted.