Clear

Mnuchin drops out of Saudi conference

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Thursday that he will not participate in a high-profile investor...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 12:50 PM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 12:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Thursday that he will not participate in a high-profile investor conference in Saudi Arabia amid growing controversy over dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance and apparent killing.

Mnuchin announced his decision shortly after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefed President Donald Trump on his visit earlier this week to Riyadh to discuss the Khashoggi case. Pompeo urged patience with the Saudi investigation, telling reporters that he advised the President to give the Saudis "a few more days" -- but Mnuchin followed up shortly afterward with a tweet saying he would not go to Riyadh, reversing the position he's taken over the past week.

Business figures

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Jamal Khashoggi

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Mike Pompeo

Misc people

Northern Europe

Political Figures - US

Saudi Arabia

State departments and diplomatic services

Steven Mnuchin

Turkey

United Kingdom

US federal government

White House

Riyadh

"Just met with @realDonaldTrump and @SecPompeo and we have decided, I will not be participating in the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia," Mnuchin tweeted.

An administration official told CNN that no other government officials will attend next week's summit in Mnuchin's place.

The chief factor driving Mnuchin's decision was the withdrawal on Thursday of several of his European counterparts, including ministers from France and the UK, according to a senior administration official. Both Mnuchin and Trump had been waiting to see what other countries would do before deciding themselves.

Another factor was pressure from business leaders who themselves had already made the decision to withdraw. In calls last week and over the weekend, top executives told Mnuchin they wanted to cancel and encouraged him to as well. But Mnuchin told them it was not his call, but Trump's, according to the senior administration official.

Ultimately many top executives — including some close to Trump and his family — pulled out before Mnuchin. But Mnuchin's plans remained in place, even as he relayed the concerns from the business leaders to Trump and Pompeo. Trump insisted no decision be made until other countries made their own announcements, the senior administration official added.

The Dow dropped 300 points, or 1.2%, on Thursday, with selling accelerating after Mnuchin's tweet backing out of the conference.

Mnuchin's attendance at the event had become a key benchmark of the administration's response to the growing Saudi controversy as top bank executives and investors announced they were dropping out.

The treasury secretary, himself a former investment banker, had repeatedly said he planned to attend the Future Investment Initiative pending new information about the case, even as details reported in the Turkish and American press about the fate of the Washington Post columnist's fate have grown increasingly gory.

Turkish investigators wearing hazmat suits searched the Saudi consul general's residence in Istanbul on Wednesday, looking for clues to what happened to Khashoggi amid growing indications that the men allegedly responsible for the journalist's death have close ties to the highest levels of the Saudi government.

Sources told CNN that a group of Saudi men whom Turkish officials believe are connected to Khashoggi's apparent killing were led by a high-ranking intelligence officer, with one source saying he was close to the inner circle of the kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Emerging details triggered a number of top government officials to withdraw from participating in the event, including UK Trade Minister Liam Fox.

"The Secretary of State for International Trade has decided the time is not right for him to attend the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on 23 October," said a UK government spokesman in a statement Thursday. "The UK remains very concerned about Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance."

The statement continued: "We encourage Turkish-Saudi collaboration and look forward to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia conducting a thorough, credible, transparent, and prompt investigation, as announced. Those bearing responsibility for his disappearance must be held to account."

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire also said Thursday he's canceling his plans to attend next week's conference, dubbed "Davos in the Desert."

"The conditions have not yet been met for me to go to Riyadh," Le Maire told French television's Public Senat. "The facts are serious and we want to know the truth", the minister said.

Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra also withdrew on Thursday. A source familiar with the matter told CNN that "the minister is not going" to the Saudi conference. The finance minister was expected to submit a letter to the Dutch Parliament later Thursday formally confirming he is not attending.

Mnuchin told reporters during a Treasury press event Wednesday alongside Mexico's finance minister that he would make a decision Thursday after Pompeo spoke with Trump. "We're going to revisit the decision again tomorrow," Mnuchin said. "So for now we are. We're going to make a decision tomorrow based on Secretary Pompeo's report."

Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, dropped out on Wednesday along with the heads of two major French banks: BNP Paribas and Societe Generale.

In recent days, Trump has repeatedly come to the defense of Saudi Arabia, saying the country's crown prince "totally denied" knowledge about the suspected death of the Washington Post journalist and said answers into the matter would be coming "shortly."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Below normal temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

800-pound hammer sculpture stolen from community center

Image

50-pound nose stolen off Oregon family's porch

Image

MUST LISTEN: An Antarctic ice shelf is 'singing' and it's creepy

Image

ISU Speaker Series, Dwayne Betts at Tiery Hall, Tilson Auditorium

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mostly sunny, still cool. High: 59°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local man collects donations for hurricane help

Image

Vigo County Adult Services Grant

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids