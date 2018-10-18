Meghan and Harry talk baby names on Melbourne tram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued their Australian jaunt with a visit to Melbourne, a ride on one of the city's famous trams and a very brief chat about baby names.

The royal couple announced Meghan's pregnancy Monday, just hours after she and Harry landed in Sydney as part of a 16-day tour which will also take in New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

Talk of the future baby has been fairly muted during the first few days of the trip, but the UK's Press Association revealed that children who accompanied them on their tram ride were able to ask the questions that journalists had not.

Twelve-year-old Charlie Wolf pressed the couple on what they would name their child, and told PA that Meghan replied: "We've been given a long list of names from everyone, we're going to sit down and have a look at them."

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, then took the tram to a beach to meet lifeguards and volunteers from Beachpatrol, an organization that keeps the beaches clean.

Video footage shows Meghan and Harry greeting local school children, who turned out in droves to welcome them.

Earlier in the day the couple visited the Royal Botanic Gardens, a community cafe and a primary school, before watching an Australian Rules football display by members of the This Girl Can empowerment campaign.

The sport is hugely popular in Melbourne and the rest of Victoria state, and Meghan wowed onlookers as she threw a successful pass after some encouragement from the crowd.

The pair are also set to watch the Invictus Games in Sydney, an international sporting competition for wounded veterans and members of the military started by Prince Harry in 2014.

The pair began the first day of their first Australian tour with an official welcome ceremony at Admiralty House in Sydney, where they were presented with some quintessentially Aussie gifts -- a pair of baby Ugg boots and a kangaroo doll.

They then made a visit to a struggling, drought-stricken farming area of New South Wales Wednesday, after stopping by the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) -- a lifeline for many in the vast, rural areas of the state -- to unveil a new aircraft.

According to PA, the tour will move back to Australia's biggest city on Thursday with a Sydney Harbour Bridge Climb and meetings with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and opposition leader Bill Shorten.