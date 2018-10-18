Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Bracing for the midterms, Facebook builds a 'war room'

Facebook has set up a "war room" at its California headquarters as part of its plans to avoid a repeat of th...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 7:31 AM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 7:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Facebook has set up a "war room" at its California headquarters as part of its plans to avoid a repeat of the 2016 election, when misinformation was rampant on the platform.

The room is designed to bring leaders from the company's policy, legal, and security teams together as political campaigning ramps up in the final weeks before November's midterm elections.

Companies

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Facebook

Government and public administration

Midterm elections

Politics

The company has been under intense scrutiny from Congress, federal investigators, and the media, after it emerged that Russian government-linked operatives manipulated its platform to target Americans in 2016.

The company says it has hired thousands of new moderators, invested in artificial intelligence, enlisted the help of former US intelligence officials, and brought in new rules for political advertising — all in an effort to tackle a misinformation crisis.

Samidh Chakrabarti, Facebook's director of elections and head of civic engagement, told CNN that the war room was "really the culmination of two years of massive investments we've made both in people and technology to ensure that our platforms are safe and secure for elections. So it builds upon work that we've done to crack down on fake accounts, on combating the spread of fake news on our platforms."

Chakrabarti said the trolls are getting more sophisticated.

"We know that the bad actors out there who are looking to interfere in elections, they are definitely well funded," he said. "They're committed and they are getting increasingly sophisticated. So as one example, I think they've been getting better at being able to mask the location that they're coming from."

In most cases the company's moderators and team leaders make decisions about content that may violate the platform's policy, Chakrabarti said. However, if an issue arises that is "particularly nuanced," it may be considered by the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg.

"We've established a chain of command all the way up to Mark and Sheryl to be able to weigh in on the most consequential things," he said.

In August, the company removed a network of suspected Russian-linked pages that were posing as American activists.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the company had removed a network of 1,700 fake Women's March pages that were run from Bangladesh.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Below normal temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mostly sunny, still cool. High: 59°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local man collects donations for hurricane help

Image

Vigo County Adult Services Grant

Image

Photos of Terre Haute North Vigo High School make rounds on social media

Image

Meyers Leonard

Image

Ja'Quan Keys

Image

Christian Covington

Image

Local family welcomes home quads

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids