Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Typhoons cause Japan's famed cherry blossoms to bloom early

Spring has already sprung -- at least for certain confused cherry trees in Japan.The famed "sakura," ...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 7:32 AM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 7:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Spring has already sprung -- at least for certain confused cherry trees in Japan.

The famed "sakura," or cherry blossoms, have been regarded as a herald of spring for thousands of years -- and the industry that springs up around "hanami" -- cherry blossom viewing -- each year is worth millions.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

Continents and regions

East Asia

Japan

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Tropical storms

Typhoons

Weather

But this year, Japan-based Weather News reports that there have already been sightings of the delicate, fleeting blooms up and down the country and months ahead of schedule. The site claims that over 350 flowering trees have been spotted.

Tree surgeon Hiroyuki Wada told Japan's NHK news agency that the culprit is the extreme weather that plagued the island nation throughout the summer, specifically the major typhoons that lashed the country.

The Somei-yoshino variety of cherry blossom develops its buds during the summer months, Wada tells the state broadcaster, but the trees' leaves prevent their blooming by releasing a hormone that inhibits their growth.

Because many of the trees lost their foliage during the summers' violent storms, there has been nothing to stop the buds' development. This, coupled with warmer temperatures following the storms, has resulted in the earlier-than-planned blooming.

While the 350-or-so sightings this fall are considered to be aberrations, earlier-than-expected blossomings have been noted before. In 2013 unusually warm weather prompted sakura blooms 10 days earlier than average and 15 days earlier than the previous year.

It's an odd development for a country obsessed with the short hanami season, which habitually takes place in the early months of the year -- given the size and geographical spread of the country, the cherry blossom appear at different times and usually only last for a few days.

In January they're already in bloom way down in Okinawa, but for the rest of the country, viewing times vary from late March until the second week of May.

The Japan Weather Association's annual sakura forecast is broadcast live, and it brings with it a flurry of domestic and international bookings as travelers rush to make the most of the country's stunning landscapes and scenery.

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) keeps a detailed list of predicted bloom times, but to illustrate how unusual the recent sightings are, the list has yet to be updated for the coming season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Below normal temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mostly sunny, still cool. High: 59°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local man collects donations for hurricane help

Image

Vigo County Adult Services Grant

Image

Photos of Terre Haute North Vigo High School make rounds on social media

Image

Meyers Leonard

Image

Ja'Quan Keys

Image

Christian Covington

Image

Local family welcomes home quads

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids