Former USA Gymnastics president arrested on charge of tampering with evidence in Larry Nassar case

The former head of USA Gymnastics has been accused of removing documents linked to the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case from the famed Karolyi Ranch gymnastics training facility in Texas, authorities said.
Steve Penny was indicted for tampering with evidence and was arrested Wednesday in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the Walker County District Attorney's office said.
He is being held in Tennessee while awaiting extradition to Walker County, Texas.
The indictment claims Penny ordered the removal of documents from the Karolyi Ranch in Walker County, Texas with "the purpose of impairing the ongoing investigation by destroying or hiding the documents," after he learned the investigation was underway, the Walker County District Attorney's office said.
The documents were later delivered to Penny at the USAG headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana. The records have not been recovered by investigators.
Penny resigned last year as the organization became embroiled in a sexual assault scandal. He had been USA Gymnastics president and chief executive officer 12 years.
