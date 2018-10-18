Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Georgia suffers huge crops losses after Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael's destructive path through Georgia left many farmers with ruined crops or dead animals. Th...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 1:21 AM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 1:21 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hurricane Michael's destructive path through Georgia left many farmers with ruined crops or dead animals. The Georgia Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that early estimates put losses at between $2.3 billion and $2.8 billion.

"Georgia has long led in the production of several renowned commodities and now we have the dubious distinction of also leading in the devastation and incredible loss of these prominent crops," Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black said.

Agriculture departments

Continents and regions

Georgia

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

North America

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Accidents, disasters and safety

Agriculture

Agriculture, forestry, and commercial fishing

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Crop production

Hurricane Michael

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Tropical storms

Weather

Much of that devastation was in the timber industry in south Georgia where more than 1 million acres of trees were blown over and losses are about $1 billion.

The news for cotton farmers was just as awful where record yields were expected but the storm left many growers worried they could lose their businesses.

Crop insurance won't be enough for them.

On a recent visit, President Donald Trump sought to reassure growers in Macon.

"We're working on it. You know that, right?" he said on Monday. "You'll be fine."

"It's too bad, what happened to you guys," he said to the farmers toward the end of his visit.

Cotton losses could approach $800 million, depending on what can be salvaged.

Georgia also experienced major losses to its pecan and peanut crops as well as to vegetables such as sweet corn, cucumbers and soybeans.

The storm killed more than 2 million chickens, the agriculture department said.

According to the Center for Agribusiness & Economic Development, the value of Georgia's agriculture products in 2016 was $13.75 billion.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Frost Likely
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local man collects donations for hurricane help

Image

Vigo County Adult Services Grant

Image

Photos of Terre Haute North Vigo High School make rounds on social media

Image

Meyers Leonard

Image

Ja'Quan Keys

Image

Christian Covington

Image

Local family welcomes home quads

Image

Hey Kevin 10-17-18

Image

Terre Haute Teens for Action to host town hall

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids