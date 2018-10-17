Clear
Liberal group staffer arrested after allegedly forcefully grabbing GOP campaign manager

An employee for a prominent liberal group was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of forcefully grabbing...

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 11:41 PM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 11:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An employee for a prominent liberal group was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of forcefully grabbing the arm of a GOP campaign manager for Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, an American Bridge official told CNN.

The man, identified as Mike Stark, was employed with the group American Bridge and was arrested following a confrontation with Laxalt's campaign manager Kristin Davison, according to the campaign and Las Vegas law enforcement. Laxalt is the Republican candidate for governor this fall. Stark was fired after the incident, according to the official.

"Last night one of our employees was involved in an incident with a member of Adam Laxalt's campaign in Nevada," said an American Bridge official who did not want to be named. "In response to that incident, we have decided to relieve this employee of his duties with American Bridge effective immediately."

A report provided by the Las Vegas Police Department said Stark was charged with battery, and Davison described the incident in a written account provided to the police. Jace Radke, a spokesperson for the city, said in a statement that Stark had been released from custody in Las Vegas jail after posting bail.

"The incident took place as an apparent result of an altercation involving Mr. Stark entering one of the rooms at the East Las Vegas Community Center with a camera and attempting to question Attorney General Adam Laxalt," the statement read.

Davison said in her statement that the incident began when Stark and others were shouting questions at Laxalt on Tuesday and that she and Laxalt "proceeded to exit" at this point.

"Stark followed, continuing to yell and physically push my colleagues and me," her statement said. "We proceeded down the hallway, and he physically pushed his body on me multiple times. I asked him to stop and to back away, and he did not."

She said after they entered a private room, Stark opened the door then went onto grab her right arm, twist it and squeeze it without her being able to pull away.

"I kept screaming help me, stop hurting me, you are hurting me," she said. "Stark would not stop and grabbed my arm tighter and pulled me closer to him and to the door."

She said someone called the police and that his grip left marks on her arm, in addition to pain she felt on her back and head.

CNN has not been able to determine if Stark has a lawyer.

