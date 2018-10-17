Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

URGENT - Don McGahn out as White House counsel, sources say

(CNN) -- Sources say Wednesday was White House counsel Don McGahn's final day at the White House. A White...

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 10:04 PM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 10:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Sources say Wednesday was White House counsel Don McGahn's final day at the White House. A White House official and a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed his departure to CNN. McGahn has been planning to leave the White House, but a source told CNN his departure was expedited after President Donald Trump said Tuesday he had selected Patrick Cipollone as his successor. A source said McGahn had a 20-minute farewell meeting with Trump Wednesday. The source called it a positive departure but both Trump and McGahn recognized it was time for him to go. The source said McGahn didn't want to stay on and the President didn't want him to stay.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Frost Likely
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meyers Leonard

Image

Ja'Quan Keys

Image

Christian Covington

Image

Local family welcomes home quads

Image

Hey Kevin 10-17-18

Image

Terre Haute Teens for Action to host town hall

Image

Fire department provides works to educate children to keep them safe

Image

The Fall Brawl with the Law

Image

A frosty night with rain in the forecast

Image

Students learn there's more to hacking

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids