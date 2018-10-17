Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

EPA ices plan to limit how many health-related studies can be considered in forming regulations

The Environmental Protection Agency has put on ice a proposal that would limit the number of health-related ...

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 7:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Environmental Protection Agency has put on ice a proposal that would limit the number of health-related studies the agency can consider when drafting regulations -- a rule critics worried would loosen health protections in agency policies.

The proposal was championed by then-Administrator Scott Pruitt, who lost his job amid a lengthy list of ethics investigations. The current acting administrator, Scott Wheeler, has sounded less enthusiastic about it.

Environment and natural resources

Environmental Protection Agency

Environmental regulation and policy

Government organizations - US

Science

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

The Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science rule would block the agency from considering scientific studies where the underlying data is not made public. While publishing data is common in many branches of science, health-related scientists are subject to patient privacy restrictions and may not publish the raw data.

That concerned science advocates such as the Union of Concerned Scientists, which said the rule would require agency employees "to put on blinders and only see the science that they want them to see."

EPA spokesman Michael Abboud said on Wednesday the proposal is a "long-term action" and that the EPA does not expect to finalize it "within the next 12 months."

The agency said it received more than 597,000 comments on the proposal, and that it did not want to rush the review.

The White House's Office of Management and Budget, which oversees the regulatory process, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shortly after Wheeler took the reins of the EPA, he said in an interview that he wanted "to move forward" on the issue, but the final rule might not "look exactly like the proposal."

"That was proposed before I got here. I'm going to take a hard look at it," he told the publication E&E News. "But fundamentally, I do believe that the more information you put out to the public, the better the regulatory decisions will be and the better understood the regulatory decisions will be by the public."

The administration's approach to science has drawn the attention of the EPA inspector general, who announced in August a study of the "extent and type of employee concerns, if any, with scientific integrity."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 48°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 48°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 48°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 48°
Frost Likely
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local family welcomes home quads

Image

Hey Kevin 10-17-18

Image

Terre Haute Teens for Action to host town hall

Image

Fire department provides works to educate children to keep them safe

Image

The Fall Brawl with the Law

Image

A frosty night with rain in the forecast

Image

Students learn there's more to hacking

Image

Clay County early voting numbers

Image

Sullivan pipeline replacement

Image

Man arrested for Terre Haute stabbing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids