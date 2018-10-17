Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Wall Street Journal: Rod Rosenstein says Mueller investigation is 'appropriate and independent'

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein defended special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe Wednesday as "...

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 7:50 PM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 7:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein defended special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe Wednesday as "appropriate and independent," the Wall Street Journal reports.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly called Mueller's investigation of possible collusion between Trump associates and Russians seeking to meddle in the 2016 election a "witch hunt" that is "rigged."

Companies

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

News Corp

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Rod Rosenstein

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

The Wall Street Journal

Trump appointed Rosenstein as deputy attorney general but has expressed extreme frustration with him for months, partly over his decision to hire Mueller last year.

"I committed I would ensure the investigation was appropriate and independent and reached the right result, whatever it may be," Rosenstein told the Journal in a rare interview. "I believe I have been faithful to that."

Rosenstein added "the public will have confidence" in Mueller's findings.

"People are entitled to be frustrated, I can accept that," Rosenstein told the Journal.

"But at the end of the day," Rosenstein said, "the public will have confidence that the cases we brought were warranted by the evidence and that it was an appropriate use of resources."

In July the Justice Department announced indictments against 12 Russian nationals as part of Mueller's probe.

"I have a solemn responsibility to make sure that cases like that are pursued and prosecuted, and I'm pleased the President has been supportive of that," Rosenstein told the Journal.

Rosenstein's future seemed uncertain last month after the New York Times and others reported he secretly suggested recording the President and discussed recruiting Cabinet members to remove Trump from office. Rosenstein has denied the allegations.

"The President knows that I am prepared to do this job as long as he wants me to do this job," Rosenstein told the Journal. "You serve at the pleasure of the President, and there's never been any ambiguity about that in my mind."

"I believe that our department and our office have been appropriately managing that investigation," Rosenstein said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 48°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 48°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 48°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 48°
Frost Likely
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local family welcomes home quads

Image

Hey Kevin 10-17-18

Image

Terre Haute Teens for Action to host town hall

Image

Fire department provides works to educate children to keep them safe

Image

The Fall Brawl with the Law

Image

A frosty night with rain in the forecast

Image

Students learn there's more to hacking

Image

Clay County early voting numbers

Image

Sullivan pipeline replacement

Image

Man arrested for Terre Haute stabbing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids