Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tech execs want Senator Graham to apologize over Iranian remark

Senator Lindsey Graham's comments about Iranian lineage did not go over well with a group o...

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 5:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Senator Lindsey Graham's comments about Iranian lineage did not go over well with a group of powerful tech execs.

On Tuesday, Graham joked during an interview on "Fox & Friends" that it would be "terrible" if a DNA test revealed that he has Iranian heritage. His comment came in response to Senator Elizabeth Warren's decision to take a DNA test to prove her Native American ancestry claims.

Continents and regions

Iran

Lindsey Graham

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Political Figures - US

Technology

Apologies

Discrimination

Racism and racial discrimination

Societal issues

Society

North America

The Americas

United States

Business, economy and trade

Company activities and management

Company strategy

Startups

When asked for further comment, a spokesman for Graham referred CNN Business to his follow-up Fox News segment.

"Name one person who's been a bigger defender of the Iranian people to fight back against their oppressor," said Graham, adding that the comment was a joke intended for "the Ayatollah," not the Iranian people.

Nonetheless, some leaders in the tech industry, which has a number of high-profile executives, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs of Iranian heritage, are calling for Graham to apologize.

Omid Kordestani, the executive chairman of Twitter who was born in Iran, wrote that "an apology is in order" from Graham. In a tweet, he asked the senator to "please start upholding the best values of our great nation and its institutions."

Hadi Partovi, CEO of nonprofit Code.org, similarly found the comment insulting.

Partovi and twin brother Ali are cofounders of Code.org, a nonprofit that helps get computer science programs into schools. They've also invested in, and advised, numerous tech startups, including Facebook, Uber and Dropbox. Successful entrepreneurs in their own right, they have both sold companies they cofounded to Microsoft before starting a social music startup, iLike. The startup sold to MySpace in 2009. The brothers, born and raised in Tehran, moved to the United States at age 11, Partovi said.

He told CNN Business he's dealt with his fair share of racist remarks over the years, from classmates joking about bombing Iran to more recent taunts on Facebook that he should go back home. But he expects more from US leaders.

"I've had it my whole life in America," Partovi told CNN Business. "But what I think is most problematic is when the leaders -- the folks who are supposed to be role models themselves -- are not just excusing but are leading that kind of behavior."

Meanwhile, Iranian-born Pejman Nozad, a Silicon Valley investor in tech companies such as Dropbox and DoorDash, said that "the list of accomplished Iranian-Americans is endless," in a series of tweets Tuesday.

Nozad, who moved to the United States from Iran more than 25 years ago, identified a few including Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

"Most Americans don't realize that companies like EBay or Dropbox are founded by Iranians," added Partovi, who said Graham's comments were quickly circulated among his friends in the Iranian community.

The tech industry has already been at odds with the Trump administration's stance on immigration, and Graham's comments add fuel to the fire.

Leaders in an industry where foreign-born entrepreneurs and talent are central to its success have condemned the administration for imposing a "travel ban" and separating parents and children at the US-Mexico border as part of its "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

Although Graham may have meant his comments in jest, Partovi believes it's revealing.

"Our country might have major problems with the Iran's government but you don't say the entire people are terrible," Partovi said. "It is clear to Iranians that American tensions with the Iranian government is boiling over to leaders, and politicians are directly attacking people for their background."

But will he apologize? "I hope so," Partovi said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Cooler and breezy, with more sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Students learn there's more to hacking

Image

Clay County early voting numbers

Image

Sullivan pipeline replacement

Image

Man arrested for Terre Haute stabbing

Image

Police staying busy during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Community Meetings for school corporation start tomorrow

Image

School leaders respond to issues at Terre Haute North Vigo High School

Image

Full video from social media post

Image

Learn to Swim Program, Indian State University Rec. Center

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids