California surgeon and girlfriend accused in additional rape cases

A California surgeon who had been accused of drugging and raping two women was charged with five more cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of alleged victims to seven.

Grant Robicheaux, 38, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

California Continents and regions Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal law Criminal offenses Investigations Law and legal system North America Sex crimes Sexual assault Sexual misconduct Society Southwestern United States The Americas United States Controlled substances Date rape drugs Drugs and society Illegal drugs Kidnappings and abductions Demographic groups Females (demographic group) Population and demographics Newport Beach

His girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, 31, was also charged in three additional cases, and pleaded not guilty.

"It has been our position from Day 1 that all sex with all named victims and unnamed victims -- it is Grant and Cerissa's absolute position that no non-consensual sex ever took place," said defense attorney Philip Cohen. "A not guilty plea is a denial of all allegations."

Orange County prosecutors also added kidnapping charges against Robicheaux and Riley.

"We believe if the defendants met the victims in a public place, drugged them while in that public place, and relocated them back to their home after their victims were rendered incapable of consent, with the intent to sexually assault their prey -- that's kidnapping," stated District Attorney Tony Rackauckas.

"Even if you willfully became intoxicated, or took drugs, no one gets a pass to sexually assault you once you are past the point of consent."

Bail was set at $1 million each. Their pre-trial hearing is scheduled for January 18.

If convicted on all charges, each could face a life sentence.

Prosecutors received additional complaints

They were charged on September 11 with sexually assaulting two women by use of drugs.

Prosecutors expanded their investigation into alleged crimes that could have occurred over the last 20 years.

Rackauckas said last month that prosecutors had received more than 50 calls and established more than 12 "credible potential victims" who came forward with allegations against the couple.

Robicheaux and Riley were charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense, and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Robicheaux is also accused of firearms violations.

They each paid $100,000 bail when arrested.

Attorneys for Riley and Robicheaux have previously issued a joint statement denying the allegations.

Prosecutors say the couple might have traveled together to festivals since 2015 including Burning Man in Nevada, Splash House festival in Palm Springs, BPM Festival in Playa del Carmen and Tulum in Mexico, and landmarks near Page, Arizona.

Robicheaux also appeared on the Bravo television show "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male."

Details of allegations revealed

Prosecutors released details of each alleged incident going back almost a decade, all involving victims in their 20s or 30s:

Jane Doe 1. A woman met Robicheaux at a Newport Beach bar in September 2009 and went on a few dates with him. He is accused of raping her at his residence on September 7 after she said she did not want to have sex. She said she knew he had weapons and she was afraid.

Jane Doe 2. Robicheaux and Riley are accused of raping a woman on March 14, 2015, while she was prevented from resisting due to "intoxicating and controlled substances."

Jane Doe 3. In April 2016, the pair allegedly met a third woman at a restaurant in Newport Beach. On April 10, 2016, prosecutors say, the couple invited the victim to a party and gave her drugs until she was "highly intoxicated." They then kidnapped her with the intent to rape her by bringing the woman to their home and sexually assaulting her, the statement says.

Jane Doe 4. On October 2, 2016, Robicheaux and Riley allegedly drank with a woman at a Newport Beach bar until the woman was highly drunk. They are accused of kidnapping her with the intent to commit a sexual offense by taking her to their home. The woman said she woke to Robicheaux attempting to sexually assault her, and she screamed for help until a neighbor called police, who responded to the scene.

Jane Doe 5. On October 29, 2016, the couple met a woman at a Halloween party through a mutual acquaintance and put GHB in her drink while she was at their home, prosecutors say. The defendants are accused of sexually assaulting and raping the woman in their bedroom while she could not resist. She awoke during the alleged assault.

Jane Doe 6. Robicheaux allegedly met a woman on a popular dating app and they went on a date at a Newport Beach restaurant. Riley allegedly showed up and pretended to be his friend. Jane Doe 6 and the defendants went to another bar, where they gave her drugs until she was highly intoxicated, the prosecutors' statement said. The woman told police she was eventually able to turn to the bathroom, where she locked herself until she could leave in the morning.

Jane Doe 7. Robicheaux and Riley met the seventh woman at a Fourth of July party last year, prosecutors say. She went to a party on a boat and drank with them. Robicheaux is accused of raping her at his residence while she was asleep.