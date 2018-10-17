Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

California surgeon and girlfriend accused in additional rape cases

A California surgeon who had been accused of drugging and raping two women was charged with five more cases ...

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 5:37 PM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 5:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A California surgeon who had been accused of drugging and raping two women was charged with five more cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of alleged victims to seven.

Grant Robicheaux, 38, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

California

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Investigations

Law and legal system

North America

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Society

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Controlled substances

Date rape drugs

Drugs and society

Illegal drugs

Kidnappings and abductions

Demographic groups

Females (demographic group)

Population and demographics

Newport Beach

His girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, 31, was also charged in three additional cases, and pleaded not guilty.

"It has been our position from Day 1 that all sex with all named victims and unnamed victims -- it is Grant and Cerissa's absolute position that no non-consensual sex ever took place," said defense attorney Philip Cohen. "A not guilty plea is a denial of all allegations."

Orange County prosecutors also added kidnapping charges against Robicheaux and Riley.

"We believe if the defendants met the victims in a public place, drugged them while in that public place, and relocated them back to their home after their victims were rendered incapable of consent, with the intent to sexually assault their prey -- that's kidnapping," stated District Attorney Tony Rackauckas.

"Even if you willfully became intoxicated, or took drugs, no one gets a pass to sexually assault you once you are past the point of consent."

Bail was set at $1 million each. Their pre-trial hearing is scheduled for January 18.

If convicted on all charges, each could face a life sentence.

Prosecutors received additional complaints

They were charged on September 11 with sexually assaulting two women by use of drugs.

Prosecutors expanded their investigation into alleged crimes that could have occurred over the last 20 years.

Rackauckas said last month that prosecutors had received more than 50 calls and established more than 12 "credible potential victims" who came forward with allegations against the couple.

Robicheaux and Riley were charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense, and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Robicheaux is also accused of firearms violations.

They each paid $100,000 bail when arrested.

Attorneys for Riley and Robicheaux have previously issued a joint statement denying the allegations.

Prosecutors say the couple might have traveled together to festivals since 2015 including Burning Man in Nevada, Splash House festival in Palm Springs, BPM Festival in Playa del Carmen and Tulum in Mexico, and landmarks near Page, Arizona.

Robicheaux also appeared on the Bravo television show "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male."

Details of allegations revealed

Prosecutors released details of each alleged incident going back almost a decade, all involving victims in their 20s or 30s:

Jane Doe 1. A woman met Robicheaux at a Newport Beach bar in September 2009 and went on a few dates with him. He is accused of raping her at his residence on September 7 after she said she did not want to have sex. She said she knew he had weapons and she was afraid.

Jane Doe 2. Robicheaux and Riley are accused of raping a woman on March 14, 2015, while she was prevented from resisting due to "intoxicating and controlled substances."

Jane Doe 3. In April 2016, the pair allegedly met a third woman at a restaurant in Newport Beach. On April 10, 2016, prosecutors say, the couple invited the victim to a party and gave her drugs until she was "highly intoxicated." They then kidnapped her with the intent to rape her by bringing the woman to their home and sexually assaulting her, the statement says.

Jane Doe 4. On October 2, 2016, Robicheaux and Riley allegedly drank with a woman at a Newport Beach bar until the woman was highly drunk. They are accused of kidnapping her with the intent to commit a sexual offense by taking her to their home. The woman said she woke to Robicheaux attempting to sexually assault her, and she screamed for help until a neighbor called police, who responded to the scene.

Jane Doe 5. On October 29, 2016, the couple met a woman at a Halloween party through a mutual acquaintance and put GHB in her drink while she was at their home, prosecutors say. The defendants are accused of sexually assaulting and raping the woman in their bedroom while she could not resist. She awoke during the alleged assault.

Jane Doe 6. Robicheaux allegedly met a woman on a popular dating app and they went on a date at a Newport Beach restaurant. Riley allegedly showed up and pretended to be his friend. Jane Doe 6 and the defendants went to another bar, where they gave her drugs until she was highly intoxicated, the prosecutors' statement said. The woman told police she was eventually able to turn to the bathroom, where she locked herself until she could leave in the morning.

Jane Doe 7. Robicheaux and Riley met the seventh woman at a Fourth of July party last year, prosecutors say. She went to a party on a boat and drank with them. Robicheaux is accused of raping her at his residence while she was asleep.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Cooler and breezy, with more sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Students learn there's more to hacking

Image

Clay County early voting numbers

Image

Sullivan pipeline replacement

Image

Man arrested for Terre Haute stabbing

Image

Police staying busy during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Community Meetings for school corporation start tomorrow

Image

School leaders respond to issues at Terre Haute North Vigo High School

Image

Full video from social media post

Image

Learn to Swim Program, Indian State University Rec. Center

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids