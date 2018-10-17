Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

PrEP can 'significantly' reduce HIV rates across populations, study says

HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP, the use of drugs to prevent HIV infection, among men who have sex with...

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 3:57 PM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 3:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP, the use of drugs to prevent HIV infection, among men who have sex with men can significantly reduce new infections across an entire population of men, a new study finds.

Based on introduction of the intervention, HIV infections diagnosed in men who have sex with men in the Australian state of New South Wales fell by a quarter -- 25.1% -- in one year in the research, published Wednesday in the journal the Lancet.

AIDS and HIV

Australia

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Diseases and disorders

Drug safety

Drug safety, efficacy and availability

Health and medical

Immune system disorders

Infectious diseases

Oceania

Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Prevention and wellness

New South Wales

Population and demographics

Society

Diagnoses fell from from 295 in October 2016, before the study, to 221 just 12 months after the PrEP rollout -- the lowest number since HIV surveillance started in New South Wales in 1985.

"The speed and magnitude of response was remarkable," said Andrew Grulich, lead author of the paper and professor of the HIV epidemiology and prevention program at the Kirby Institute in the University of New South Wales.

Grulich believes that the large decline is because PrEP "is acting in a similar way to a vaccine," meaning herd immunity has led to fewer people becoming infected overall in the state of 7 million.

University College London professor of cellular and molecular virology Ariberto Fassati, who was not involved in the new research, explained that there is a "benefit for the larger community if there is a core of individuals that are taking PrEP."

In the study, 3,700 HIV-negative homosexual and bisexual men across 21 clinics in New South Wales were prescribed a daily dose of PrEP, followed up with HIV tests over one year.

HIV PrEP is made up of the drugs tenofovir and emtricitabine, taken before sex, and prevents people from becoming infected with HIV. For this study, the participants were prescribed 300 milligrams of tenofovir disoproxil dumarate and 200 milligrams of emtricitabine.

Only two of the 3,700 men were diagnosed as HIV-positive after the study; both were not adherent to the preventive treatment, according to the study.

The expected occurrence rate of HIV for this high-risk population in the absence of PrEP is at least 2 per 100 people.

The researchers identified men to be at high risk if they engaged in anal intercourse without condoms with casual partners of HIV-positive or unknown status, if they had a sexually transmitted infection such as rectal chlamydia or gonorrhea, if they used crystal methamphetamine or if they engaged in unprotected anal intercourse with a HIV-positive partner who isn't on treatment.

Statewide, the authors found 25% fewer HIV diagnoses after PrEP rollout. Recent cases, infections likely to have been acquired within the previous 12 months, were reported as 149 before the study and declined to 102, a 31.5% drop.

Declines were reported across all ages. The groups that saw the most rapid downturn were Australian-born men, those over 45 and men living in gay neighborhoods in Sydney.

Will Nutland, honorary professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and PrEP activist, said the findings "confirmed what we already suspected."

"It is exciting but not surprising," said Nutland, who was not involved in the study.

Previous studies have proved the efficacy of PrEP.

French and Canadian research showed effectiveness levels of 86% during daily or intermittent PrEP courses, with only men who were non-adherent becoming infected with HIV. San Francisco witnessed a 50% decline of HIV diagnoses between 2012 and 2016, after PrEP was introduced.

The new study had a wider and faster reach. Grulich's team used mathematical models to calculate the effects of the preventive drug on entire populations. "If you introduce PrEP rapidly and target it to high-risk people, you get a rapid reduction in HIV," he said.

But Nutland said it is hard to "unpick the direct impact with PrEP compared to other HIV prevention methods." Early interventions for HIV-positive patients, like treatment as prevention -- which reduce the virus' presence to an undetectable and therefore untransmittable level -- make it impossible for a HIV-positive person to pass on the virus.

Fassati said it would be helpful to see a long-term analysis of PrEP's effect on populations. He also would like to see the results replicated in communities that are not so adherent or motivated, as PrEP's effectiveness is much reduced if it is not taken regularly.

PrEP has been introduced in several countries. England offers the preventive treatment for men who have sex with men in its National Health Service. But there has been some pushback due to claims that it would encourage sex without a condom.

Another problem some men face is the cost of the drug. "If PrEP can be provided in a target way, high coverage rate, for free and easily accessible in clinics, then this removes some of the barriers of accessing PrEP, as we have seen in the USA," Nutland noted.

The preventive regimen can have short-term side effects such as stomach and headaches, and in the longer term, it could lead to kidney toxicity. Another effect of the drug, as PrEP user Nutland has described it, is a reduction in fear and anxiety over having sex. "It makes our collective sex lives way better than they has ever been," he said.

The new study is "another reminder is that PrEP works," Nutland said, "and this should galvanize our policy-makers and politicians to make PrEP available for those who need it most, as soon as possible."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 57°
Cooler and breezy, with more sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Learn to Swim Program, Indian State University Rec. Center

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Woman freed from car struck by train

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Sunshine, but still below average. High: 56°

Image

NORTHVIEW FOOTBALL

Image

COOPER NEESE

Image

A cold front is on the way - Kevin explains

Image

Vigo County School Corporation talks transparency

Image

'In over 20 years I've been on the police department, this year was the most violent...'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids