Sen. John Kennedy: We've all said things like 'horseface'

Republican Sen. John Kennedy responded to President Donald Trump calling adult film actress Stormy Daniels "...

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 3:56 PM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 3:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Republican Sen. John Kennedy responded to President Donald Trump calling adult film actress Stormy Daniels "horseface" by saying Wednesday that "we've all done something like that before" but that "there are some things that a President shouldn't say."

"We've all done something like that before," Kennedy told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

"Have you, senator? Have you tweeted something like that before?" Camerota replied.

"No, I wouldn't tweet it, but we all have," the Louisiana senator said, attempting to clarify his statement.

"We all haven't," Camerota replied. "Most of us actually resist insulting people publicly. Or we used to."

"I think most people have -- they made fun of somebody else and the way they looked. It's not right," Kennedy said. "It happens all the time now on social media."

"I wish the President hadn't done it," he later said. "I think the President clearly has, he grows anxious when he has unexpressed thoughts. There are some things you shouldn't say."

Trump's comment came in a Tuesday tweet about a defamation lawsuit that was dismissed by a federal judge.

"'Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.' @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Kennedy told Camerota that he's previously told the President his thoughts on his controversial Twitter habits.

"I've made my feelings known to the President that tweeting a little less won't cause brain damage," he said. "I mean, you don't have to express every one of your thoughts, but that's the way he rolls. And I don't agree with it, but I don't think it's going to change. But I certainly don't condone it, and I don't think it's right to comment on anybody's looks like that, especially if you're the President of the United States."

