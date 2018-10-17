Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

'Kids Are Alright' creator shifts 'juice' from political to the personal

As a sitcom producer, Tim Doyle has a history of leaning into hot-button issues. He masterminded the "Ellen"...

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 3:24 PM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 3:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As a sitcom producer, Tim Doyle has a history of leaning into hot-button issues. He masterminded the "Ellen" coming-out episode in the late '90s, and helped bring Tim Allen's conservative politics into "Last Man Standing."

Still, his new ABC show -- "The Kids Are Alright," a semi-autobiographical comedy looking back on his childhood, set during the summer of 1972 -- has essentially been strictly controversy-adjacent, having landed the time slot after "Roseanne," before it was canceled and then revived as "The Conners."

Arts and entertainment

Children

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Government and public administration

Politics

Population and demographics

Society

Television programming

One of the best-regarded pilots of the new TV season, "Kids" does touch on politics, with references to the Nixon administration, and an "All in the Family"-like divide between the oldest of the kids and their gruff, conservative father, played by "The Walking Dead's" Michael Cudlitz.

The main thrust of the show, though, deals with "The Wonder Years"-like experience of Timmy (Jack Gore) -- an alter ego for Doyle, who also narrates the show -- as one of eight brothers growing up in a Irish-Catholic family during the '70s.

Asked about the political parallels between then and now, Doyle noted that they would come up, as they do in the pilot, but that the focus would primarily be on the kids as they navigate the summer months, while their parents deal with the chaos of having them out of school.

"I love doing political material," Doyle told CNN. "I'm always looking for where the juice is."

In "Ellen," that meant having her come out, after the show struggled to find storylines. "The show was more interesting that way," Doyle said. "Similarly, with Tim Allen, he and I started arguing about politics when we met, and I thought, 'Well, let's do some of this.' It gave the show a more focused identity."

"The Kids Are Alright," by contrast, derives its identity from the idea of a middle child finding his place amid a sprawling family in what was a different time. That includes the relationship between the parents (Mary McCormack plays the mom), whose "old-school marriage" might seem unevolved by modern standards, the producer noted, but which was "very loving on its own terms."

Beyond the "Roseanne" controversy -- and the roller-coaster ride about what show would precede his on Tuesday night -- Doyle is prepared for "Kids" to be under the microscope for its politics, including a "fake news" reference in the pilot. But interviewed prior to Tuesday's premiere, he also realizes that despite the high-profile lead-in, the show could land with a dull thud, given the difficulty of launching and sustaining new comedies.

"This thing can go either way," Doyle said. "After November of 2016, I'm prepared for any result."

Doyle added that the autobiographical elements aren't as directly tied to his youth as, say, ABC's "The Goldbergs," but that he has drawn on his experiences, having been encouraged to plumb his childhood by development executives who he had regaled with those stories.

As for how his family will respond, the producer isn't sure. "There's a decent amount of curiosity from my various brothers," Doyle said. "I always was sort of the black sheep of the family. They're interested. They're wary. I'm waiting to see how they react. Hopefully not with lawsuits."

"The Kids Are Alright" premieres Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 57°
Cooler and breezy, with more sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Learn to Swim Program, Indian State University Rec. Center

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Woman freed from car struck by train

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Sunshine, but still below average. High: 56°

Image

NORTHVIEW FOOTBALL

Image

COOPER NEESE

Image

A cold front is on the way - Kevin explains

Image

Vigo County School Corporation talks transparency

Image

'In over 20 years I've been on the police department, this year was the most violent...'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids